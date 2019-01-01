Stranger Things Is Officially Coming Back on July 4th: 'One Summer Can Change Everything'

Netflix is making sure Stranger Things fans start 2019 with some good news.

The streaming service announced their hit show’s third season will premiere on July 4, switching the timeline to summer instead of the fall and winter setting of the previous two seasons. The new season also comes with an ominous tagline, as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) holds hands with Mike (Finn Wolfhard) in a just-released teaser poster.

“One summer can change everything,” reads the poster, which also features fireworks and the other major characters of the show.

Stranger Things also released a teaser clip announcing the new season just minutes into 2019, appropriately showing a video of the late Dick Clark counting down to the new year back in 1985, when the show is set.

The footage is intermittently interrupted as Clark narrates the Times Square ball slowly dropping and then is flipped upside down by the end — a nod to the show, of course.

Stranger Things first premiered in 2016. The acclaimed series was nominated for five Emmy Awards in 2018, including outstanding drama series, outstanding directing, and outstanding writing. Brown and Harbour also earned nominations for their performances, respectively. In September, the show took home the title of outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series (one hour).

Earlier this month, a teaser trailer for the third season revealed its episode titles and not much more — but still had fans speculating.

As the Emmy-winning theme music plays in the background, the video listed the following names: “Suzie, Do You Copy?,” “The Mall Rats,” “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard,” “The Sauna Test,” “The Source,” “The Birthday,” “The Bite,” and “The Battle of Starcourt.”

Series regulars Winona Ryder (Joyce), David Harbour (Hopper), Brown (Eleven), Joe Keery (Steve), Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Noah Schnapp (Will) will all return.