The Internet Is Obsessed with Stranger Things 3 Breakout Character Alexei: He 'Deserved Better!'

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for season 3 of Stranger Things

Justice for Alexei!

Stranger Things 3 has taken the internet by storm since premiering on Netflix last week. And after fans were given the holiday weekend to binge-watch the latest episode they all seem to agree on one thing: Alexei deserved better.

The Russian scientist (Alec Utgoff) was introduced to viewers after he was taken hostage by Joyce Beyers (Winona Ryder) and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) in an attempt to figure out what the Russians were doing beneath Hawkins — and learn how to stop it.

He quickly became a beloved character thanks to his switchover too the good side (and his love for Slurpees!). So when he was ultimately killed, fans were understandably devastated.

Image zoom Alexei (Alec Utgoff) from Stranger Things Netflix

“ALEXEI DESERVED BETTER! HE DESERVED HIS OWN SLURPEE MACHINE. THAT’S THAT,” said one fan on Twitter.

I have never gone from pure joy to extreme anger and sadness faster than I did right here. ALEXEI WHY?! #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/UGRrY4oyvq — Kevin Johnson (@SoxJohnny210) July 5, 2019

ALEXEI DESERVED BETTER. HE DESERVED HIS OWN SLURPEE MACHINE. tHats that! pic.twitter.com/SxTIwtCYan — 𝕕𝕖𝕨𝕚𝕟𝕟. (@vstraighttohell) July 5, 2019

“Can we please appreciate Alexei “Smirnoff”, cuz god! His smile is so cuuuuuuuuute!!!! He’s like a lost Russian child hahsndwvvildbdvpapbhpfl,” wrote another fan.

Can we please appreciate Alexei "Smirnoff", cuz god! His smile is so cuuuuuuuuute!!!! He's like a lost Russian child hahsndwvvildbdvpapbhpfl#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/vAxmQa7068 — LeEeEEIiiIii (@BLEH_17) July 6, 2019

the cutest little russian who deserved so much more. i love u alexei. #StrangerThings3 pic.twitter.com/WR0AmA2Exw — sarah (@glossydicr) July 5, 2019

“The cutest little Russian who deserved so much more,” wrote another, adding, “I love u alexei.”

Since premiering, Stranger Things 3 has already broken records. The streaming giant released viewer data for the third season of the science fiction series, revealing that 40.7 million member accounts tuned in over the four days to watch a portion of the show. The show’s Fourth of July global debut now boasts the biggest viewership number for a Netflix original series or film in its first days.

And that’s just the people who watched at least 70 percent of one episode (Netflix’s barometer as a “view”).

Those who have already binged all 8-episodes of the season? That would be 18.2 million member households.

RELATED: Ethan Hawke Proudly Applauds Daughter Maya’s Stranger Things Role: ‘She’s the Real Thing’

Image zoom Stranger Things 3 Netflix

Season 3 of Stranger Things finds the gang back in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana with all of the original stars including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Max (Sadie Sink), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), as well as Hopper (David Harbour), Joyce, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Nancy (Natalia Dyer). The Hawkins crew teams together once again to take down the evil Mind Flayer after it begins possessing the residents of the fictional rural town in the summer of 1985.

Fans and critics alike have praised the season, with PEOPLE’s own, Tom Gliatto, calling it, “a very satisfying season — better than Stranger Things 2 — with a long, roaring climax that’s both funny and moving.”

Stranger Things season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.