Stormy Daniels Helps 'Daddies' and 'Himbos' Find an 'Epic Romance' in 'For the Love of DILFs'

The new reality dating series, premiering Jan. 31 on OUTtv, will see two groups of gay men, "Daddies" and "Himbos," compete to find love and win a $10,000 investment into their relationship

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 01:00 PM

Stormy Daniels is on a mission to help a group of gay men find their forever loves.

The adult film star is set to host OUTtv's new dating series, For the Love of DILFs — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at all the romance drama that's to come.

In the new eight-episode series, which premieres on Jan. 31, Daniels helps two groups of gay men, "Daddies" and "Himbos," compete to find love and win a $10,000 investment into their relationship.

"I host the show, but I also lived in the mansion with the singles to help guide them through this experience, so I can tell you firsthand that these are real love stories," Daniels, 43, tells PEOPLE in a statement. "I'm not a crier, but they even made me shed a few tears on set because I got so invested. Every day was an adventure with the Daddies and Himbos."

That adventure is apparent in the new trailer, which kicks off with Daniels describing how the group of men will be divided.

"Daddies" are men who are "confident, mature, and ready to show you the ropes" while "Himbos" are men who are "sexy, fun, and ready to show you a good time."

For the Love of DILFs on OutTV
outtv

Throughout the series, Daniels lives with the men in a luxurious mansion and also serves as a relationship advisor throughout their journeys.

"An epic romance is about to unfold as two groups of singles hunt for love," the trailer explains. "At the end of this emotional journey, only one couple will be voted most likely to succeed."

The trailer then plays clips of the men speaking about their journeys throughout their efforts to find love. "I'm just looking for love in all the wrong places," says one man.

"I know one day I'm going to find that guy. I know I'm ready to be in a relationship," an emotional hopeful shares before being brought to tears.

For the Love of DILFs on OutTV
outtv

"Growing up [as] a gay kid, you don't see two princes falling in love. Maybe my fairy tale doesn't look like the cliche fairy tales that I've been reading. But everyone deserves to have their happily ever after," says another man as the trailer airs a clip of him kissing a fellow cast member.

"I've kind of been someone who has never really felt embraced by the queer community because I didn't fit into the box. I'm grateful just for this regardless if I find someone or not," says another contestant as he sits with his castmates and is embraced by Daniels in another scene.

The show is expected to bring a lot of surprises, too. Just as the trailer is about to come to an end, a voice announces: "Just when you thought you knew how dating shows worked, this isn't just any love story. This is for For the Love of DILFs."

For the Love of DILFs on OutTV
outtv

And while the series will be filled with steamy scenes, emotional moments and dramatic feuds, Daniels promises it will be so much more.

"As a queer woman myself, it was amazing to get to work on a project created to uplift the LGBTQA+ community. It's not just the stereotypical stuff you're expecting. This show has so much heart and I'm genuinely proud of what we made," she explains."

"Listen, I know sexy when I see it… and this show is HOT," she adds of the series, which can be viewed on the OUTtv Apple TV Channel and The OUTtv Roku Channel in the U.S. "The guys, the romance, the beautiful location, the DRAMA! It was like living in a fairy tale."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

For the Love of DILFs premieres on OUTtv, the world's first LGBTQ+ television network and the leading LGBTQ+ streaming service, on Jan. 31, with episodes dropping weekly.

Related Articles
RuPaul’s Drag Race Stars Amethyst and Robin Fierce Detail Their Breakup: ‘That Chapter Is Closed’
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Exes Amethyst and Robin Fierce Reveal Why Their Romance Ended Before the Show
Airris and Jasmine
'Married at First Sight' : Airris Is Torn About Marrying Jasmine After His Cousin Warns 'This Is Not a Game'
Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen
Shannon Beador 'Blindsided' as Boyfriend John Janssen Ends Their Romance, 3½ Years Into Dating
Emma D'Arcy arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards
'House of the Dragon' 's Emma D'Arcy Says Golden Globes 2023 Nod Came After They 'Stopped Pretending'
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Meghan King attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Meghan King Reveals New Boyfriend Cheated on Her as She Details Recent 'Hookup' with Another Woman
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L - R) "Eight Is Enough" actors Jimmy Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Kay, Laurie Walters and Adam Rich attend the Los Angeles premiere of the musical "Hello Dolly" at the Pantages Theatre on January 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Adam Rich 'Didn't Care About Being Famous' Despite 'Eight Is Enough' Success: He 'Loved the Craft of Acting'
BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Captain Sandy Yawn
'Below Deck' 's Captain Sandy Yawn Has 'No Shame' About Former Addiction: 'I Should Have Been Dead 10 Times Over'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 18: Kathleen Turner attends Citymeals On Wheels' 34th Annual Power Lunch at The Plaza Hotel on November 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Kathleen Turner Calls Controversial 'Friends' Role a 'Challenge,' 'Never Considered' Hiring Trans Actor
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
T.J. Holmes Should 'Be More Private' About Relationship with Amy Robach amid Divorce: Family Lawyer
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: (L - R) "Eight Is Enough" actors Jimmy Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Kay, Laurie Walters and Adam Rich attend the Los Angeles premiere of the musical "Hello Dolly" at the Pantages Theatre on January 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Adam Rich Was Writing a Series Before His Death 'Based on His Life' Experiences, Says Rep
Pamela, A Love Story. Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story. Cr. Netflix © 2023
See Pamela Anderson 'Take Control of the Narrative' in Trailer for Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story'
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS -- "101" Episode -- Pictured: Terry Crews
'AGT: All-Stars' : 2 Runner-Ups Get Their Redemption Moment and 1 Act Earns Their Second Golden Buzzer
Captain Sandy Yawn
'Below Deck' 's Captain Sandy Yawn Responds to Seeing All the Drama Surrounding Camille: 'Holy Cannoli!'
Brandi Glanville Camille Grammer Vicki Gunvalson Caroline Manzo
'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Heading to Morocco for Season 4 with a New 'Ex-Wives Club'
Grant Goodeve attends the premiere of "Twin Peaks" at Ace Hotel on May 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. , Eight Is Enough" actors Jimmy Van Patten, Connie Needham, Dianne Kay, Laurie Walters and Adam Rich attend the Los Angeles premiere of the musical "Hello Dolly" at the Pantages Theatre on January 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Adam Rich's' Eight Is Enough' Costar Grant Goodeve on How Time with the Young Star Inspired Him to Have Kids
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sanela Diana Jenkins attends Elton John AIDS Foundation 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party Presenting Sponsor Neuro Brands, LLC on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Neuro Brands, LLC)
Diana Jenkins Exits 'RHOBH' After 1 Season: 'I Am Not Able to Devote Myself Fully to Filming' amid Pregnancy