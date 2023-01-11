Stormy Daniels Helps 'Daddies' and 'Himbos' Find an 'Epic Romance' in 'For the Love of DILFs'

Stormy Daniels is on a mission to help a group of gay men find their forever loves.

The adult film star is set to host OUTtv's new dating series, For the Love of DILFs — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at all the romance drama that's to come.

In the new eight-episode series, which premieres on Jan. 31, Daniels helps two groups of gay men, "Daddies" and "Himbos," compete to find love and win a $10,000 investment into their relationship.

"I host the show, but I also lived in the mansion with the singles to help guide them through this experience, so I can tell you firsthand that these are real love stories," Daniels, 43, tells PEOPLE in a statement. "I'm not a crier, but they even made me shed a few tears on set because I got so invested. Every day was an adventure with the Daddies and Himbos."

That adventure is apparent in the new trailer, which kicks off with Daniels describing how the group of men will be divided.

"Daddies" are men who are "confident, mature, and ready to show you the ropes" while "Himbos" are men who are "sexy, fun, and ready to show you a good time."

outtv

Throughout the series, Daniels lives with the men in a luxurious mansion and also serves as a relationship advisor throughout their journeys.

"An epic romance is about to unfold as two groups of singles hunt for love," the trailer explains. "At the end of this emotional journey, only one couple will be voted most likely to succeed."

The trailer then plays clips of the men speaking about their journeys throughout their efforts to find love. "I'm just looking for love in all the wrong places," says one man.

"I know one day I'm going to find that guy. I know I'm ready to be in a relationship," an emotional hopeful shares before being brought to tears.

outtv

"Growing up [as] a gay kid, you don't see two princes falling in love. Maybe my fairy tale doesn't look like the cliche fairy tales that I've been reading. But everyone deserves to have their happily ever after," says another man as the trailer airs a clip of him kissing a fellow cast member.

"I've kind of been someone who has never really felt embraced by the queer community because I didn't fit into the box. I'm grateful just for this regardless if I find someone or not," says another contestant as he sits with his castmates and is embraced by Daniels in another scene.

The show is expected to bring a lot of surprises, too. Just as the trailer is about to come to an end, a voice announces: "Just when you thought you knew how dating shows worked, this isn't just any love story. This is for For the Love of DILFs."

outtv

And while the series will be filled with steamy scenes, emotional moments and dramatic feuds, Daniels promises it will be so much more.

"As a queer woman myself, it was amazing to get to work on a project created to uplift the LGBTQA+ community. It's not just the stereotypical stuff you're expecting. This show has so much heart and I'm genuinely proud of what we made," she explains."

"Listen, I know sexy when I see it… and this show is HOT," she adds of the series, which can be viewed on the OUTtv Apple TV Channel and The OUTtv Roku Channel in the U.S. "The guys, the romance, the beautiful location, the DRAMA! It was like living in a fairy tale."

For the Love of DILFs premieres on OUTtv, the world's first LGBTQ+ television network and the leading LGBTQ+ streaming service, on Jan. 31, with episodes dropping weekly.