Stormy Daniels Drops Out of Celebrity Big Brother 'Hours Before' Live Show

Stormy Daniels was set to star on Celebrity Big Brother — but pulled out of the reality series “hours before the show was due to go live.”

In a statement released on Twitter Friday, the U.K. series confirmed that adult film actress Daniels, 39, was indeed signed on to appear on the show, but dropped out at the last minute.

“Stormy Daniels was booked to appear on the show several months ago and hours before the show was due to go live, informed the production team that she no longer wished to enter the house as previously agreed,” reads the statement.



“Producers discussed a variety of options with her but were unable to agree any acceptable conditions for her entering the house. Our focus is now on making a brilliant series with our fantastic celebrities,” the statement concludes.

Also on Friday, Daniels was scheduled to appear on ITV talk show Loose Women, which she canceled. In a chat backstage with host Jane Moore, Daniels opened up about pulling out of CBB, and Moore later relayed her side of the story to viewers.

“@StormyDaniels wasn’t able to appear on the show today but our @janem did have a chat with her. Here’s what happened…” the show tweeted.

“That was a nice chat with Stormy. This is her side of the story. Late last night, she showed me the emails, there was a custody development involving her seven-year-old daughter. She showed me the email. And she thought, I can’t commit to being in the house,” Moore said of her discussion with Daniels, according to The Sun.

“What she wanted to do allegedly, she said being a mother comes first. She said I will go on the live show and to explain why I am not going into the house. That was all agreed and suddenly it wasn’t,” explained Moore. “Now I have not had a chance to speak to Channel 5, it has now become a legal situation. She has been told she can’t talk to us.”

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti denied that there was a pay dispute.

“It was over a row with producers,” he said. “They insisted she conduct herself in a certain way — they attempted to control her and produce a certain result, which she did not feel comfortable with. There was never any issue relating to pay.”

Her withdrawal from the British program comes weeks after Avenatti told PEOPLE in a statement that she is divorcing her husband, whom she married in 2015.

“My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage. A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed. Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family,” Avenatti first announced on Twitter.

The divorce news comes as Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is locked in a legal battle with President Donald Trump, seeking to dissolve a nondisclosure agreement for which she was paid $130,000 by Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election. She came forward earlier this year to allege that she had an affair with Trump 2006. Trump denies the affair.

After first denying any knowledge of the payment, Trump admitted in May that he had reimbursed Cohen. Daniels also sued Trump and Cohen for defamation after Trump accused her of lying about the alleged affair.