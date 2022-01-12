Storm Reid Says 'Brilliant' Drake Sat Through Euphoria Season 2 Table Read: 'He's Really Involved'

Drake is "really involved" in the creation of Euphoria, according to Storm Reid.

During a conversation on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 18-year-old actress, who plays Gia on the series, recounted a time when Drake sat through hours of a Euphoria table read.

"He's really involved. We were doing table reads for season 2 a couple of months back, and of course, like you're not expecting Drake to be at your table read," she told host Kelly Clarkson.

"I pull up to the lot and he's there with all of his homies, it's him and then his business partner, Future the Prince, and they literally sat through, I think it was a three-hour table read 'cause we went through a couple of episodes," Reid recalled.

While Drake, 35, has an acting background of his own (he got his start in the early 2000s teen drama Degrassi), he's not a cast member of Euphoria. Instead, Drake is an executive producer on the series. His acting background may come in handy, in terms of how committed he is to the Euphoria project, Reid shared.

"He was so involved and so in tune and you don't really expect that from a person. I know that he's a brilliant businessman and creative," she said. "But I mean he's Drake, he doesn't really have to pay attention in the table read and he did," she continued. "He did come from acting, so it makes sense."

As for Drake's reaction to the season 2 table read, Reid said, "You could tell he was feeling all the emotion. I was like, 'OK, Drake.' "

Cast members of the series previously talked about how they didn't know that Drake was behind the series when they first began filming season 1.

"We didn't know for the longest time while we were shooting the show, and then we kinda found out when the internet found out," Jacob Elordi said. "And then he dropped by set and he's a real gentleman and just, like, a real stellar person, so it was very exciting, again."

Season 2 of Euphoria premiered last Sunday. The second season continues to follow Rue (played by Zendaya) as she struggles with sobriety and navigates a dark teenage life.