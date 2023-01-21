Storm Reid Says She Can 'Always' Go to 'Euphoria' Costar Zendaya for Advice: 'That's My Big Sis'

The Missing star told the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that her Euphoria costar Zendaya is "always just super honest" when giving advice

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 21, 2023 03:00 PM

Storm Reid knows she can always lean on Euphoria costar Zendaya when she needs support — and honesty.

On the latest episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Reid opened up about the close bond she's built with her TV sister.

"I always go to her for advice," said the Missing actress, 19. "She's always just super honest, super blunt, in the most loving, gentle way. But she's still gonna tell you how she feels. And I love that because I am a very blunt, straightforward person. Just cut around all of the extra fluff and, you know, get straight to the point."

Reid plays Zendaya's younger sister Georgia "Gia" Bennett on Euphoria. Even though their characters in the acclaimed HBO drama frequently butt heads, the pair's off-screen dynamic is far from that.

Storm Reid, Zendaya, Euphoria
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

From Reid's own experience, the 26-year-old Emmy winner — who plays Ruby "Rue" Bennett — is "sweet."

"That's my big sis," Reid continued. "With each other and in general, I think it's just important to be real. I think we live in a very, very fake world sometimes. So it's good to cut through the fluff."

Storm Reid, Zendaya, Euphoria
Eddy Chen/HBO

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Zendaya, who is also an executive producer on Euphoria, previously said Reid was her "dream casting" for the role of her character's younger sibling.

"As she's come up, I've always been told, 'Oh my gosh, she looks just like Zendaya!' So when a role for my little sister came around, I was like, 'Storm! We have to work together,'" she told BuzzFeed U.K. in 2018. "She's adorable and she's awesome."

Zendaya; Storm Reid
Michael Kovac/Getty Images

In addition to the pair's friendship, something else Reid is "so grateful" for is her new role opposite Nia Long in Missing. The film follows June (Reid), a young woman who attempts to find her mother Grace (Long) after she goes missing on vacation with her new boyfriend. To help with her search, June utilizes tools that are accessible online

"Thankfully I haven't been put in a position to where my mom goes missing, but that unconditional love that parents have for their children, and that children have for their parents, you'll go to the end of the earth or you'll do anything to be able to make sure that your parent is safe," Reid said, describing the film. "So that's what June did, and she did it in a clever way. And I don't think I would be able to ever do what June did, so I admire her for that."

PEOPLE Every Day can be streamed daily on multiple platforms including iHeartMedia,Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon Music.

Missing is now playing in theaters.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: Tori Spelling visits SiriusXM Studios on October 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Denise Richards attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala Presented By Lifetime on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Tori Spelling Says She Spent $400 on Denise Richards' OnlyFans in 2 Days: 'I Couldn't Stop'
US actresses Nia Long (R) and Storm Reid (L) attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Missing" at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles, January 12, 2023.
Storm Reid Says Working with Nia Long in 'Missing' Was 'Amazing': 'I Felt Supported and Loved'
Andie MacDowell 'The Way Home' TV show premiere, New York, USA - 11 Jan 2023
Andie MacDowell Says 'Being Present' Is a 'Superpower as You Get Older'
Dorothy Wang 2023 PRESS PHOTOS
Dorothy Wang Teases a Life 'Shakeup' on 'Bling Empire: New York' : 'Nothing Is Ever Really off Limits'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Ashley Aufderheide attends the Los Angeles special screening reception for Netflix's new series "That '90s Show" at TUDUM Theater on January 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
'That '90s Show' 's Ashley Aufderheide Shares Which ''70s Show' Star Gave Her the Best Advice
Darcey & Stacey Sneak Peek: Darcey Says New Suitor Mike Is 'Right Up My Alley’ Because He Get Her 'Free Botox'
'Darcey & Stacey' : Darcey Says New Suitor Mike Is 'Right Up My Alley' Because He Can Get Her 'Free Botox'
90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : Michael Risks Marriage to Angela by Meeting Up with Usman and Admitting He Cheated
Storm Reid
Storm Reid Keeps a Low Profile at College: 'I'm Just Storm the Student in My Sweats'
Zach Shallcross Bachelor
Zach Shallcross Calls His Time on 'The Bachelor' 'The Most Emotional Season' the Show Has 'Ever Had'
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 02: Lucy Hale attends the "Women in Cinema" red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 02, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)
Lucy Hale Reveals She's No Longer Taking on Fixer-Upper Boyfriends: 'I'll Die Alone Before I Settle'
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aXAmcN-20no3G7iburlroXJxOuX4KiSV
How Nick Viall Roped Tom Hanks into His Proposal to Fiancée Natalie Joy: 'He Got a Kick Out of It'
Reality TV Personalities Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley (R) visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2018 in Universal City, California.
Julie Chrisley Told Daughter Savannah She Was Facing 'Humbling' Times Ahead of First Week in Prison
Sherri Shepherd, Barbara Walters
Sherri Shepherd Says She and Barbara Walters 'Could Talk About Sex All Day Long — She Had Advice for Days'
Jazz Jennings
Jazz Jennings on Difficulties Dating as a Trans Woman: 'I Wish People Could Be More Accepting'
Jinger Duggar rollout
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Once Never Wore Pants Because She Thought She Had to Wear Only Dresses 'to Please God'
stin Cavallari arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images); Matt Leinart attends the Matt Leinart Foundation's 12th Annual "Celebrity Bowl" at Lucky Strike Lanes on July 12, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)
Kristin Cavallari Says She's 'Done' Dating Athletes After Revealing Teen Romance with Star QB Matt Leinart