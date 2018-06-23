Storm Chasers Star Joel Taylor Died of Overdose Caused by Deadly Mix of Drugs, Authorities Reveal

Joel Taylor‘s cause of death has been revealed, four months after the Storm Chasers star was found dead on a cruise ship in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Taylor, 38, had a fatal mix of drugs in his system, according to a toxicology report by the Institute of Forensic Sciences of Puerto Rico in January which was obtained by The Blast on Friday.

MDMA (also known as ecstasy) along with Zolpidem (a version of Ambien), ketamine (an anesthetic) and MDA (a psychedelic amphetamine) were found in his system at the time of his death, according to the report.

The Institute of Forensic Sciences of Puerto Rico did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Jan. 23, Taylor was found dead in his cabin on the Royal Caribbean Cruise ship Harmony of the Seas which docked in San Juan.

At the time of Taylor’s death, the cruise liner was hosting Atlantis Events’ all-gay Caribbean Cruise which sailed from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on Jan. 20 and returned on Jan. 27.

Headlining a concert on the cruise were actress and singer Olivia Newton-John as well as Swedish electronic dance music duo Galantis.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Taylor’s body was released to his family and transported to a funeral home in his hometown of Elk City, Oklahoma, where he was laid to rest six days after his death.

“We are so saddened to hear about Joel’s passing. We will always remember him fondly as an incredible meteorologist and driver of ‘The Dominator.’ Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” the Discovery Channel said in a statement about Taylor’s passing.

Storm Chasers was canceled after five seasons in January 2012.