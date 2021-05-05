The auctioneer revealed that he's sustained an intense injury — nearly losing part of his finger — after he attempted to intervene in a fight between two of his dogs

Storage Wars Star Dan Dotson Had His Finger Bitten Off by One of His French Bulldogs

Storage Wars' Dan Dotson won't be breaking up any more dog fights.

The auctioneer sustained an intense injury — nearly losing part of his finger — after he attempted to intervene in a fight between two of his dogs.

Dan revealed his heavily bandaged hand on Tuesday's episode of Storage Wars.

He told those attending the auction he was running that one of his French bulldogs had bitten his finger off.

The auctioneer posted a YouTube video about the ordeal in December, shortly after it happened.

In the minute-long video, Dan explained that his two French bulldogs, Louis and Jax, had been fighting. When he attempted to break them up, one of them bit his left ring finger — causing a significant injury.

In the video, there are photos showing the tip of the finger nearly completely severed from his hand.

Dan also included shots of his wedding ring, which was covered in blood from the accident, in the clip.

Luckily, the medical staff at Redlands Hospital in California was able to reattach his finger, Dan said.

WARNING: Video Contains Graphic Images

The auctioneer's other dog, a Mastiff named Rambo, helped break up the fight after he was bitten, Dan added.

"He did great, clamping and pinning the aggressor like T-Rex to the floor," Dan wrote.

The reality star made sure to explain that he doesn't blame his pup for the injury. He also didn't disclose which of the dogs bit him.