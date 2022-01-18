Storage Wars Sneak Peek: Brandi Passante's 'Claws Come Out' During 300th Episode Auction
Storage Wars has hit a major milestone: 300 episodes.
The 300th episode of the popular A&E series airs Tuesday night, and it features a heated bidding war between Brandi Passante and a fellow buyer, Lisa.
"Lisa and I are friends, I think. But when you bid against me, the claws come out," Brandi says in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the episode.
Brandi comes out ahead with a $375 offer, but then another person named Natasha chimes in with $400.
"Who the f— is Natasha?" Brandi asks, though she's ultimately successful after topping Natasha with $425.
RELATED: Storage Wars Sneak Peek: Brandi Passante Weeds Through 'Trash' to Turn a $195 Unit into $800
Once she's in the storage unit she won, Brandi starts looking through it to see if her investment will pay off.
First, she spots some old air conditioners with a total estimated value of $90, as well as a knock-off designer belt that she says isn't worth anything at all. Then, however, she appears to stumble on something promising.
"Oh wait a minute, you guys," she says excitedly before the clip comes to a close.
Storage Wars first premiered in 2010 and ran for 12 seasons through January 2019. After a two-year break, the 13th season began airing in April.
The series has also had multiple spinoffs, including Storage Wars: Barry Strikes Back in 2015, which featured buyer Barry Weiss. Brandi and her ex Jarrod Schulz also had their own show, Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job, which ran for eight episodes in 2014.
Storage Wars will air two new back-to-back episodes on A&E Tuesday — the first will start at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the 300th episode at 9:30 p.m. ET.
