Storage Wars Sneak Peek: Brandi Passante Weeds Through 'Trash' to Turn a $195 Unit into $800

Brandi Passante is turning trash into treasure.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of Storage Wars, Passante and a partner look through a $195 storage unit to determine what the various items — from old snowboards to vintage costumes — are worth.

An "ugly TV stand" will go for $50, she says, and a set of three "fugly chairs" can be refurbished and sold for the same amount.

An old bike can be turned "into wall art or a bar or something interesting," says Passante, 40. "I think we could sell for like 200 bucks."

After evaluating that a reupholstered ottoman can sell for around $100 and a "hideous" side table for $30, she unexpectedly discovers a 1920s-style flapper dress, headpiece and shoes. "I was looking for antique furniture but this 1920s flapper dress could be the bee's knees," Passante teases.

Storage Wars Credit: A&E

In the end, she decides she can make around $800 on the $195 storage unit.

"Aside from all the trash, ultimately we pretty much tripled our money, we made like $800 plus whatever that dress is worth," Passante concludes.

The TV personality recently made headlines herself when she revealed in the season 13 premiere that she and costar Jarrod Shulz are no longer together.

Storage Wars Credit: A&E

During the episode earlier this month, viewers found out that Passante and Schulz — who starred in the 2014 spin-off, Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job — had split and were no longer a couple.

"I'm not with Jarrod anymore," Passante said on the episode.

In a separate interview on the show, Schulz explained, "Just because me and Brandi aren't together anymore, doesn't mean we can't go to an auction — but separately."

Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz | Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

According to Passante, she had actually called things off with Schulz, 43, after filming the 12th season of Storage Wars, which premiered in November 2018.

She briefly touched on the breakup last year during a Facebook Live interview with The Dad Diary. When host Danny Jordan asked how being a single mother has affected her life, Passante — who shares daughter Payton and son Cameron with Schulz — replied, "I did a lot of it on my own anyway, but it's the scary dad voice in the background that we're missing."

"I have them all the time, 24/7 they're here with me, so I have to navigate that," she added of her children.