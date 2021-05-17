Storage Wars' Jarrod Schulz Charged with Misdemeanor Domestic Violence

The A&E star was arrested after an alleged incident involving his ex and costar Brandi Passante

Storage Wars star Jarrod Schulz is facing a domestic violence charge.

A spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney's Office tells PEOPLE the A&E star was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery in connection with an incident that occurred on April 30 at a bar in Lake Forest, Orange County. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

The incident allegedly involved his ex Brandi Passante, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

Schulz and Passante could not immediately be reached for comment. A spokesperson for A&E had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz | Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Passante and Schulz have starred in Storage Wars since season 1 premiered in 2010, and also led the spin-off series Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job, which ran for eight episodes in 2014.

When Storage Wars returned for season 13 last month, viewers learned the two had split.

"I'm not with Jarrod anymore," Passante said during the April 20 premiere.

In a separate interview on the show, Schulz said, "Just because me and Brandi aren't together anymore, doesn't mean we can't go to an auction — but separately."

The episode saw the two cross paths at an auction, with Passante calling Schulz "an idiot" for spending $400 on a storage unit that didn't particularly look profitable.

Passante called things off with Schulz after filming the 12th season of Storage Wars, which premiered in November 2018. They share two kids.