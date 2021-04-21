Storage Wars' Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz Quietly Split Over 2 Years Ago

The former couple spoke about their breakup on the season 13 premiere of Storage Wars

Storage Wars star Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz are no longer together.

On Tuesday's season 13 premiere, viewers found out that Passante and Schulz — who starred in the 2014 spin-off, Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job — had split and were no longer a couple.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm not with Jarrod anymore," Passante said on the episode.

In a separate interview on the show, Schulz explained, "Just because me and Brandi aren't together anymore, doesn't mean we can't go to an auction — but separately."

The episode showed the two crossing paths at an auction, with Passante calling Schulz "an idiot" for spending $400 on a storage unit that didn't particularly look profitable.

When Passante was interested in another unit, she had friend Mary Padian bid on her behalf — only to have Schulz outbid her.

"You know, if Brandi bids on it, I'll probably bid," Schulz later joked to the auctioneer.

Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz Jarrod Schulz and Brandi Passante on Storage Wars | Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

According to Passante, she had actually called things off with Schulz after filming the 12th season of Storage Wars, which premiered in November 2018.

She briefly touched on the breakup last year during a Facebook Live interview with The Dad Diary. When host Danny Jordan asked how has being a single mother affected her life, Passante — who shares daughter Payton and son Cameron with Schulz — replied, "I did a lot of it on my own anyway, but it's the scary dad voice in the background that we're missing."

"I have them all the time, 24/7 they're here with me, so I have to navigate that," she added of her children.

In February, Passante spoke about her current love life while appearing on the Spirit Talk YouTube channel, revealing that she's seeing "no one in particular" and "just going with the flow right now."