Vampire Diaries Star Steven McQueen Calls Off Engagement to Model Alexandra Silva

Steven R. McQueen has called off his engagement to fiancée Alexandra Silva.

The Vampire Diaries alum confirmed the news while attending the Voices in Displacement Gala hosted by the Syrian American Medical Society on Friday.

“You know what? Actually, we called it off,” he told Us Weekly at the event when asked about how the wedding planning was going.

“It’s just the way it was,” he added. “It happened.”

McQueen, 29, told the magazine that instead of dating, he’s enjoying “me time” for now.

“If I’m stressed I like anything from hiking with my dogs to boxing,” he said. “Whatever comes up.”

PEOPLE has reached out to a rep for McQueen for further comment.

Allie Silva and Steven McQueen Joe Scarnici/Getty

The actor — who is named after his grandfather, famed screen star Steve McQueen — announced the news of his engagement Jan. 25 on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself holding hands while sharing a kiss with Silva, giving fans a glimpse at her new engagement ring.

“She said yes,” he captioned the post.

Silva reposted the photo on her own Instagram account, gushing, “My best friend, love of my life…YES, yes yes a million times over.”

Both posts have since been deleted. The last photo of McQueen on Silva’s account dates back to Jan. 1.

Allie Silva and Steven McQueen Steven McQueen/Instagram

Prior to getting engaged, the couple had been dating for over a year. He made their relationship Instagram-official in late 2016, sharing a photo of the two hitting the slopes in December.

McQueen is best known for playing Jeremy Gilbert on The Vampire Diaries from 2009-15. He has also starred in Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.