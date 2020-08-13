Jackass Star Steve-O Duct-Tapes Himself to a Billboard to Promote New Comedy Special Gnarly

Jackass star Steve-O was up to his old tricks on Thursday.

The actor and comedian's latest stunt involved duct-taping himself to a billboard in Los Angeles to promote his multimedia comedy special, Gnarly.

He stressed on Instagram that a team of professionals had safely adhered him to the billboard, located at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Yucca Street in Hollywood, using what appeared to be several layers of black duct tape. He was shirtless and barefoot, wearing just a diaper.

"I'm attached to a billboard right now (swipe to see the whole thing) and want to emphasize that a team of real professionals rigged everything safely," he captioned two photos of himself. "There is zero chance of me falling, and it's important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this. I'm happy to just hang out, and really want the world to know about this project I worked so hard on. It's called Gnarly and, if you're over 18, check it out at steveo.com! Thanks!"

On his Instagram Story, he filmed himself atop the structure.

"Hey, everybody. So I've been up on this billboard, duct-taped, for an hour and a half now," he said. "Starting to get kind of sore. There are some cops over there, but they say they're not sure I'm committing any crimes. I don't think so — I paid for the billboard, man. And I assured everybody this has been professionally rigged, it's safe, so hopefully nobody gets too upset and hopefully the whole world gets the message about what I'm up here promoting."

"We'll see how long I stay up here," he added. "If they let me, I'm thinking it could be a while!"

Despite his wishes, 21 responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department were dispatched to the scene to safely get him down. A spokesperson for the LAFD told PEOPLE that at around 9:35 a.m., a passerby who spotted the billboard walked over to a neighboring fire station to inform them of the stunt.

The spokesperson added that Steve-O was medically evaluated and determined to not to be in need of ambulance transportation to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told PEOPLE that the actor rented the billboard and then voluntarily taped himself to it, so there was no trespassing and therefore no crime committed.

The spokesperson for the LAFD said their department is not authorized to issue punitive fines, and that any potential cost for the stunt's recovery efforts would be determined by the Los Angeles City Attorney. He said that they had not sought any action from the City Attorney's office at the time of the inquiry.

Speaking to TMZ afterwards, Steve-O said it was not his intention to "waste any resources at all."

"I didn't want there to be so many fire trucks or anything like that," he said. "We had our own crane to get me down, we had a whole team that was ready to do it."