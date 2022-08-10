Steve Martin Says He's Not 'Seeking Other' Projects After 'Only Murders' : 'This Is, Weirdly, It'

Steve Martin may not be on your screen much longer.

The Only Murders in the Building star says the Hulu series might be his last acting project.

"When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others," Martin, 76, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."

The reason? Martin, who has been in the entertainment industry since 1968 when he began his career writing episodes of The Summer Brothers Smothers Show, is prioritizing his life off screen. "I have a family life that's really fun," he continued. "To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I'm not willing to do that anymore. I can't disappear for three months."

Though Martin is intent on slowing down, he may not be calling it an official "retirement." He confirmed he's not interested in doing stand up or taking on movies, but Martin clarified "retirement" isn't the perfect word for what comes next.

"My wife [Anne Stringfield] keeps saying, 'You always say you're going to retire and then you always come up with something,'" Martin said. "I'm really not interested in retiring. I'm not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe."

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

Martin has enjoyed a career spanning seven decades that's seen him in everything from Saturday Night Live to Three Amigos! and Father of the Bride (both of which also costarred Only Murders' Martin Short). Now he plays a true crime-loving actor in Only Murders in the Building, which has become one of Hulu's most-beloved original series — and which he co-created.

The 2022 Emmy nominee previously told PEOPLE he wasn't necessarily expecting it to be a hit.

"I don't think you ever really expect it, so it's a nice surprise when it happens," he said. "I am thrilled to be in an undeniable hit show — and to be working with my friend that I would hang out with anyway."

He also said he'd be continuing to perform live shows with Short, 72, for the foreseeable future. "We'll probably do our live show until we drop," Martin predicted.

New episodes of Only Murders in the Building premiere Tuesdays on Hulu.