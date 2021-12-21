Steve Martin Invited on Jeopardy! After He Congratulates Lookalike Contestant's Win
The trivia show gave Martin an open invitation to visit the set after he congratulated the Professors Tournament winner on Twitter
Steve Martin has an open invitation to visit the Jeopardy! set.
The Only Murders in the Building star, 76, was officially invited to join the hit trivia show "in any capacity" after the actor joked about his resemblance to Jeopardy! champion Sam Buttery, who recently took home a $100,000 prize.
"So great to split the prize money with Sam!" Martin tweeted after Buttery was announced the winner of the first-ever Professors Tournament champion over the weekend.
And the show couldn't help but take advantage of Martin's interest in the show, replying, "We would love to have you on Jeopardy! anytime, in any capacity!"
Buttery, who is an Associate Professor of Operations Research at The Navel Postgrad school in Monterey, California, took home the grand prize for winning the inaugural tournament. He's also guaranteed a spot in the 2022 Tournament of Champions for securing the professor's win.
The series announced the inaugural 2021 Professors Tournament in November. The tournament was styled similarly to the show's iconic Tournament of Champions.
While Martin has yet to respond to the Jeopardy! invite, the show has featured a long lineup of celebrity guest hosts over the past year.
Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, George Stephanopoulos and more high-profile names stepped in as guest hosts following Alex Trebek's death. (Trebek died in November 2020 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.)
In August, Mayim Bialik was been named interim host of the daily syndicated show alongside champion Ken Jennings after Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards left his post as the permanent host amid controversy.