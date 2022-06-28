Steve Martin and Martin Short's Friendship Timeline

From starring in Three Amigos! to working together on Only Murders in the Building, take a look back at the comedic duo's friendship over the years

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 24: Steve Martin and Martin Short seen on the set of 'Only Murders in the Building' in Manhattan on February 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Steve Martin and Martin Short are one iconic duo, on and off screen.

The comedic actors first worked together in the comedy film Three Amigos! in 1986 and have been making us laugh over their friendship ever since.

In addition to starring in numerous projects together, including the Father of the Bride films and Hulu's Only Murders in the Building alongside Selena Gomez, the two have hit the road together on various comedy tours.

They've also been by each other's side for big career milestones. Short notably gave a hilarious speech as Martin was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2015.

"Steve's best quality is who he is as a man," Short previously told PEOPLE of Martin. "He's very moral, he's very loyal, very, very ethical. And this is beyond all that talent."

Martin echoed those same sentiments calling his longtime friend "the perfect person." "He's smart, he's funny," he continued. "He has many friends. He's the most popular guy at your dinner party. If he's coming to a dinner party, it's a better dinner party. If Marty can't come, you cancel the party."

As they get ready to share the screen together again for Only Murders in the Building season 2, look back at their decades-long friendship timeline.

1984: Steve Martin and Martin Short meet

While Three Amigos! marked Martin and Short's first project together, they actually met a few years prior. "I met Steve, the first time, backstage at The New Show, an hour-long version of Saturday Night Live in prime time that Lorne Michaels was producing for NBC," Short told InStyle.

"Steve was the guest host that week — this is in '84 — and Catherine O'Hara, my old friend, was doing the show with Steve." He explained that they met quickly backstage but didn't really connect until they met again at Martin's house, when Short picked up his script for Three Amigos!.

Dec. 6, 1986: Steve Martin and Martin Short appear on Saturday Nigh Live

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Victoria Jackson, Jon Lovitz, Nora Dunn, Randy Newman, Unknown, Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Jan Hooks, Kevin Nealon, Dana Carvey Dennis Miller during the closing on December 6, 1986 -- Photo by: Al Levine/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank Credit: Al Levine/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

A few days before the release of Three Amigos!, Martin, Short, and Chevy Chase co-hosted Saturday Night Live together in promotion of the film.

Dec. 12, 1986: Steve Martin and Martin Short star in Three Amigos!

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Orion/Kobal/Shutterstock (5877073f) Chevy Chase, Steve Martin, Martin Short The Three Amigos - 1986 Director: John Landis Orion USA Scene Still Comedy Trois amigos Credit: Orion/Kobal/Shutterstock

On Dec. 12, 1986, Martin and Short's film Three Amigos! was released in theaters. Speaking with InStyle, the duo said they developed a friendship "pretty fast" while working together on the film.

"In the movie we were supposed to be very close friends who live in the same house. So we consciously did that — we'd play Scrabble between takes in someone's trailer," Short told the publication.

"And laughter is a great bonding mechanism. If you make someone laugh or they make you laugh, you want more of that," he continued. "When the film wrapped, we started having dinners, the three of us and our wives. And it just continued on. There was never a phase where I didn't see Steve for a couple of years."

Dec. 20, 1991: Steve Martin and Martin Short star in Father of the Bride

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock (5880543c) Steve Martin, Martin Short Father Of The Bride - 1991 Director: Charles Shyer Touchstone USA Scene Still Comedy Le Père de la mariée (1991) Credit: Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock

A few years later, the comedic duo reunited onscreen for the romantic comedy Father of the Bride, in which Martin stars as the father of the title and Short plays his daughter's eccentric wedding coordinator.

Dec. 8, 1995: Steve Martin and Martin Short star in Father of the Bride Part II

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1598101a) Father Of The Bride Ii, Martin Short, Diane Keaton, Steve Martin, Kimberly Williams Film and Television Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Following the success of Father of the Bride, Martin and Short joined forces again for the film's sequel Father of the Bride Part II, reprising their original roles from the first film.

Feb. 29, 2004: Steve Martin and Martin Short attend the Vanity Fair Oscars party together

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 29: Actors Steve Martin and Martin Short attend The 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons Restaurant, February 29, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images) Credit: Mark Mainz/Getty

Following their friend Billy Crystal's hosting gig at the 2004 Oscars, Martin and Short attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty together, goofing off for the cameras on the red carpet.

Oct. 23, 2005: Martin Short supports Steve Martin as he receives the Mark Twain Prize

Short showed his support for Martin as he was honored with the Mark Twain Prize at Kennedy Center.

Nov. 11, 2006: Steve Martin and Martin Short appear on SNL together

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 5 -- Aired 11/11/2006 -- Pictured: (l-r) Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul McCartney during "The Platinum Lounge" skit (Photo by Dana Edeson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) Credit: Dana Edeson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

During Alec Baldwin's SNL hosting gig in November 2006, Martin and Short made a quick appearance on the show during the skit "Platinum Lounge," which also featured Paul McCartney.

April 9, 2007: Steve Martin and Martin Short honor Diane Keaton

NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Actors Steve Martin, Diane Keaton and Martin Short attends The Film Society of Lincoln Center's Annual Gala Tribute to honor actress Diane Keaton at Avery Fisher Hall on April 9, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty

Martin and Short were by their Father of the Bride costar's side as Diane Keaton was honored during the Film Society of Lincoln Center's Annual Gala Tribute in 2007.

Dec. 13, 2007: Steve Martin and Martin Short have a Three Amigos! reunion on SNL

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: 25TH ANNIVERSARY -- Pictured: (l-r) Chevy Chase, Martin Short, Steve Martin -- Photo by NBCU Photo Bank Credit: NBCU Photo Bank

More than 21 years after the release of Three Amigos!, Martin, Short, and Chase reunited on stage for the 25th anniversary special of SNL.

Oct. 5, 2009: Steve Martin and Martin Short appear on The Late Show with David Letterman

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 5: Steve Martin brought along Martin Short during his visit to The Late Show with David Letterman on Monday October 5, 2009 on the CBS Television Network.. (Photo by John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images) Credit: John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty

In 2009, Martin and Short marked their first of many late-night show appearances together as they appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman.

March 10, 2013: Steve Martin and Martin Short appear on SNL

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Justin Timberlake" Episode 1636 -- Pictured: (l-r) Dan Aykroyd, Tom Hanks, Candice Bergen, Justin Timberlake, Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, Martin Short -- (Photo by: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) Credit: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

In March 2013, Martin and Short returned to SNL again as they appeared in a skit titled "Five Timers Monologue," which celebrated host Justin Timberlake's fifth time hosting the show.

May 16, 2013: Steve Martin and Martin Short perform at Toys "R" Us Children's Fund Gala

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Martin Short performs with Steve Martin at the 2013 Toys"R"Us Children's Fund Gala on Thursday, May 16 in New York City. One of the largest, single-night fundraisers in New York City, the Toys"R"Us Childrens Fund Gala has raised more than $100 million, since its inception, to support charitable organizations that keep children safe and help them in times of need. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Toys"R"Us) Credit: Brad Barket/Getty for Toys"R"Us

During the Toys "R" Us Children's Fund Gala in N.Y.C., the friends shared the stage as Martin played the banjo and Short sang.

2015: Steve Martin and Martin Short tour together

In 2015, Martin and Short embarked on their stage show A Very Stupid Conversation, which showed the two friends conversing with one another about their careers and lives.

June 4, 2015: Martin Short honors Steve Martin with Lifetime Achievement Award

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 04: Actor Martin Short (L) and honoree Steve Martin attend the 43rd AFI Life Achievement Award Gala honoring Steve Martin at Dolby Theatre on June 4, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI) Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty for AFI

Short supported Martin as he was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2015. He even gave a hilarious speech about his friend as fellow comedians Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Maya Rudolph laughed from the audience.

Nov. 5, 2015: Steve Martin and Martin Short appear on The Tonight Show

The two showed off their comedic chops as they appeared in a sketch during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

June 2, 2016: Steve Martin appears on Martin Short's show Maya and Marty

MAYA & MARTY -- "Episode 102" -- Pictured: (l-r) Steve Martin, Martin Short during the "Steve & Marty Song" on June 7, 2016 -- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

In 2016, Martin made a special appearance on Short's show with Maya Rudolph as they sang on stage.

June 8, 2017: Steve Martin and Martin Short honor Diane Keaton with a Lifetime Achievement Award

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 08: Actors Steve Martin (L) and Martin Short perform onstage during American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. 26658_007 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

In 2017, Martin and Short reunited with Keaton yet again as they honored her with a Lifetime Achievement Award by performing on stage together.

May 4, 2018: Steve Martin and Martin Short do the Best Friends Challenge on The Tonight Show

The duo returned to The Tonight Show in 2018 to partake in the Best Friends Challenge where they tried to correctly guess questions about each other.

May 25, 2018: Steve Martin and Martin Short release a Netflix special

After touring together, Martin and Short released a stand-up comedy special on Netflix titled An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.

December 2019: Steve Martin and Martin Short open up to PEOPLE about their friendship

WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 23: Actors Martin Short (L) and Steve Martin pretend to argue on the red carpet during celebrations honoring Martin at the Kennedy Center October 23, 2005 in Washington, DC. The Kennedy Center is honoring Martin with its eighth annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, and among the guests are previous honorees Lorne Michaels, Lily Tomlin and Carl Reiner, as well as cast members from Martin's new romantic comedy 'Shopgirl'. The complete list of past recipients of the award are: Richard Pryor (1998), Carl Reiner (1999), Jonathan Winters (2000), Whoopi Goldberg (2001), Bob Newhart (2002), Lily Tomlin (2003), and Lorne Michaels (2004). (Photo by Chris Greenberg/Getty Images) Credit: Chris Greenberg/Getty

As the duo set to hit the road together again, they opened up to PEOPLE about their friendship and what they admire most about each other.

2021: Steve Martin and Martin Short go on tour together

In 2021, the friends toured together for their comedy show titled The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment.

"It's really fun," Martin told InStyle of performing with Short. "And we don't have quarrels. We're both in the same boat when we're onstage. These tickets are expensive, and I always feel a little bit guilty, so we just want to give the best show possible."

Short added, "What Steve and I still share at this stage of our lives is this unbelievable satisfaction when you do a good show. We have fun. We have dinner and drink wine after, and laugh. It's a great hang."

Aug. 31, 2021: Steve Martin and Martin Short star on Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders In The Building -- Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder. Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short), shown. (Photo by: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu) Credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

After their tour, the two joined forces with Selena Gomez as they released their Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which Martin co-created with John Hoffman. In addition to starring, Martin, Short, and Gomez all serve as executive producers as well.

While Martin came up with the idea for the show, he only agreed to star on the show if Short joined him. "It was three different people, and then it was suggested to me, 'Would you like to do it?' I said, "Well, I mean, if Marty did it, maybe I'd do it,'" Martin told The Hollywood Reporter. "Then Selena came in as the cherry on top, and it started to seem like a better idea than it originally was."

March 25, 2022: Steve Martin and Martin Short kick off their You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today! tour

The two comedians embarked on another nationwide tour that built on their previous times on the road together. "We are constantly working on our show, and so it's always… I'd say after every show, there's at least an incremental change," Martin explained. "And then occasionally [Short] will come up with a whole new five minute routine that we put in."

April 27, 2022: Martin Short and Steve Martin attend Mr. Saturday Night opening

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: Martin Short and Steve Martin pose at the opening night of the new musical based on the 1992 film "Mr. Saturday Night" on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre on April 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

In April 2022, Short and Martin supported their friend Billy Crystal at the Broadway opening of his show Mr. Saturday Night, based on the 1992 film of the same name.

May 17, 2022: Martin Short and Steve Martin promote Only Murders in the Building season 2

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: (L-R) Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage) Credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage