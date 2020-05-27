The Late Steve Irwin & Son Robert's Sweetest Twinning Moments
The 16-year-old lost his famous father in 2006, but has carried on his animal-loving legacy and beautiful spirit
Khaki Crew
Even at birth, little Robert matched his father in his signature khakis.
Long Locks
As a child, his blond hair grew to resemble his father's, minus the feathery, wind-blown bottom pieces his dad's signature look was known to have.
Calm Curiosity
Steve Irwin, known as The Crocodile Hunter, had a way with animals that was special to millions. Robert grew to have a passion for animals as well, starting from a very young age.
Two Thumbs Up
Here, you can see the early resemblance of the two, especially in their eyes and smiles.
Boundless Love
Robert reflected on having "the greatest dad" by posting this heartwarming pic on Instagram.
Greater Message
The father and son — along with Steve's wife Terri and daughter Bindi — have gained millions of admirers through their environmental and conservationist work throughout the years.
Fearless Fun
The two hung out with many critters that most people would be afraid of. The pair loved reptiles and had a lot of fun spending time in and caring for their habitats.
Playful Pals
As a doting father, Steve supported Robert's growing imagination and playfulness by joining in on the fun.
Seeing Double
Robert and Steve look nearly identical in side-by-side photos of themselves as teens.
Following Footsteps
Robert continues his father's legacy by working as a wildlife advocate and appearing on late-night programs like his father did in the past.
Like Father, Like Son
"Dad and me feeding Murray... same place, same croc - two photos 15 years apart," Robert captioned his then-and-now photos.