The Late Steve Irwin & Son Robert's Sweetest Twinning Moments

The 16-year-old lost his famous father in 2006, but has carried on his animal-loving legacy and beautiful spirit

By Diane J. Cho
May 27, 2020 03:56 PM

Khaki Crew

Even at birth, little Robert matched his father in his signature khakis.

Long Locks

As a child, his blond hair grew to resemble his father's, minus the feathery, wind-blown bottom pieces his dad's signature look was known to have.

Calm Curiosity

Steve Irwin, known as The Crocodile Hunter, had a way with animals that was special to millions. Robert grew to have a passion for animals as well, starting from a very young age.

Two Thumbs Up

Here, you can see the early resemblance of the two, especially in their eyes and smiles.

Boundless Love

Robert reflected on having "the greatest dad" by posting this heartwarming pic on Instagram.

Greater Message

The father and son — along with Steve's wife Terri and daughter Bindi — have gained millions of admirers through their environmental and conservationist work throughout the years. 

Fearless Fun

The two hung out with many critters that most people would be afraid of. The pair loved reptiles and had a lot of fun spending time in and caring for their habitats.

Playful Pals

As a doting father, Steve supported Robert's growing imagination and playfulness by joining in on the fun.

Seeing Double

Robert and Steve look nearly identical in side-by-side photos of themselves as teens.

Following Footsteps

Robert continues his father's legacy by working as a wildlife advocate and appearing on late-night programs like his father did in the past.

Like Father, Like Son

"Dad and me feeding Murray... same place, same croc - two photos 15 years apart," Robert captioned his then-and-now photos. 

