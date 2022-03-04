Steve Harvey Reveals Whether He'd Approve of Daughter Lori Marrying Michael B. Jordan

During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Steve Harvey had a hard time answering a question about whether he'd approve of his daughter Lori marrying boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey isn't quite sure how he feels about the idea of daughter Lori Harvey marrying boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Friday, the 65-year-old Family Feud host participated in a game of "Sip or Spill," which required him to either answer the question or take a sip of an alcoholic beverage.

While playing the game, the two co-hosts asked Steve whether he'd approve of Jordan, 35, marrying his 25-year-old daughter — and the comedian had a hard time answering the question.

"Man, this is a hard one. I've given away two daughters. I've got four. That's a really hard one," he said. "I would have to say so far — yeah, yeah. No, no, no, man."

From there, Steve proceeded to take a large gulp from his drink.

Lori and Jordan made their relationship Instagram official in January 2021 after sparking dating rumors in late 2020. The following month, a source told PEOPLE they "have gotten serious quickly" and said it's "obvious that they don't want to be apart."

Prior to dating Lori, the Emmy nominee had kept his love life private. But he's been more outspoken in his current romance.

"The situation for me was real enough [to share]," he previously told The Hollywood Reporter of going public with Lori. "There's a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy. I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal."

Added Jordan, "Long story short, I think it's just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me. Yeah. I'm happy."

Recently, Lori told POPSUGAR how communication is the key to maintaining a healthy relationship — a tip she learned from her parents.

"Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page," she told the publication. "Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you're like, 'I don't even like you right now?' It's important to always be friends whether you like the person."

While Lori's father isn't entirely sure how he feels about the pair heading to the altar, Steve has given his stamp of approval to them in the past.

"I don't speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I'm happy for my daughter right now. I really am," Steve told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons last September. "It's the first time I've been happy for her [in a relationship]. And it's the first time she's been happy."