"He is genuinely who he looks like he is," the popular TV host said of his daughter Lori Harvey's boyfriend

Steve Harvey Was Taken Aback by Michael B. Jordan's Kindness After First Meeting: 'It Threw Me Off'

Steve Harvey was a bit skeptical when he first met daughter Lori Harvey's boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, but it didn't take long for him to come around.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight posted Tuesday, the 64-year-old TV host said he wasn't sure what to expect when meeting Jordan, 34, for the first time, but has since realized he is "a good guy."

"He is genuinely who he who he looks like he is," the comedian told the outlet. "I mean, like, it threw me off at first, because he was so kind."

"You know, I figure, 'OK, this is the game right?' But it wasn't, man," he said, adding, "this dude was sincere and he's proven to be a really, really good, good guy. I'm pulling for him, you know, for them."

Lori, 24, and Jordan made their relationship Instagram official in January after rumors of their romance blossomed in late 2020.

Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey | Credit: Lori Harvey/Instagram

Steve told ET that the happy couple is still doing well despite the pressures of a public relationship.

"I mean, look man, being in a relationship in Hollywood is hard. It's really, really hard, there are so many traps and pitfalls in it," Harvey explained, adding, however: "but they're doing well."

Steve shared similar sentiments with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons on Monday. "I don't speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I'm happy for my daughter right now. I really am," he said.

"It's the first time I've been happy for her [in a relationship]," the actor added. "And it's the first time she's been happy."

Last November, Jordan revealed to PEOPLE what exactly he longs for in a romantic partner as the reigning Sexist Man Alive.

"A sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor's] life is not conducive to a relationship—it's really not," a then-single Jordan explained. "Somebody that's nurturing. I've got a list. That's probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it's a list."

That same month, the Creed star was spotted with Lori at an Atlanta airport in photos shared by TMZ. The couple was spotted disembarking a plane together in Salt Lake City in photos released by The Sun in December.