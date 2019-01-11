Steve Harvey Says He's Uncertain If He'll Remain at NBC Because of Kelly Clarkson's Show

Steve Harvey is uncertain about the fate of his popular daytime talk show.

The longtime TV host revealed during a sit-down interview at Variety‘s Entertainment Summit at CES on Wednesday that he doesn’t know if he and his program, Steve, will stay with NBCUniversal when his current season ends.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I thought I was until they made an announcement a couple weeks ago that they wanted to give Kelly Clarkson the owned and operated NBC Networks, and that’s my slot. I don’t know if it sold — it’s not selling like they thought,” he said.

PEOPLE is out to NBC and Harvey and Clarkson’s reps for comment.

In September, original American Idol champion Kelly Clarkson first revealed that she would be returning to the small screen in the fall of 2019 with her very own daytime talk show.

Clarkson, 36, told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that her new syndicated show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, will air just before Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk program on NBC.

Harvey, 61, admitted that he would have liked for the network to reveal the news to him personally instead of finding out in the press.

“I thought it would’ve been nice of them to come to me — as being the only dude that’s survived [in daytime TV] for them for seven years — and say, ‘Steve, we’re thinking about doing this.’ But no, they just made an announcement. So when you do that, I gotta make announcements, too,” he said.

“You can’t make announcements and don’t expect to have to hear one yourself,” Harvey said. “And so, I’m working. It’ll be something real cute.”

He continued: “I’m an honorable guy and I’m just an old school guy and I just thought that you’re supposed to talk to people and go, ‘Look, you’ve been good business for us. This is what we’re thinking of doing. Are you okay with that?’ No, you don’t just put something in the paper and say, ‘I’m gonna make this move right here’ because it’s crazy. You look at the numbers on my show and it’s No. 4 in daytime television — it’s holding right there. I got a hit, so somebody’s gonna recognize that.”

Earlier in the conversation, Harvey said that “daytime television is dying.”

“My show, Steve, is the only show over the past seven years that’s came into syndication and stuck,” he said. “Nothing else has stuck. There has been no syndicated TV shows launched in seven years that have stuck.”