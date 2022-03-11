Steve Harvey Says Jennifer Hudson Will Be 'Great' as a Daytime TV Host — But Warns Her 'It's Hard'

Steve Harvey is welcoming Jennifer Hudson to the daytime TV talk show host club.

Harvey sounded off on the recent news that Hudson is set to host her own talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, telling PEOPLE (the TV Show!)'s special correspondent Adrianna Costa that the singer will be "great" in her new role.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I like Jennifer Hudson. I think especially at her space now, with all she knows now — she's been a celebrity. She's a mom. She's been in relationships," he said. "You've gotta have all of that stuff under your belt because when you're talking to guests, you've gotta be able to relate. So I think Jennifer Hudson would be great."

unknown

But while Harvey has faith in Hudson, he warned his new fellow host that hosting your own talk show is no walk in the park.

"It's hard. Daytime TV is hard now," he added. "It's really hard."

Hudson's upcoming talk show was announced earlier this month and is expected to air on Fox-owned stations in the fall. In a statement at the time, Hudson said she is excited for audiences to get to know her beyond her music career.

"I have experienced so much in my life; I've seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, 'Once you think you've seen it all, just keep on living,'" she said in a statement.

"People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – twenty years ago – and I'm so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all," Hudson continued. "I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return."

News of Hudson's show was first covered by Deadline back in November when Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Telepictures, started pitching it to the major station groups.