Steve Harvey Reflects on Friendship with Late Bob Saget, Final Email from Comedian: 'A Great Dude'

"The dude that you see on TV, that is not who that was. The father on Full House, this is a different dude off stage. We both were," said the Family Feud star

Steve Harvey is opening up about the Bob Saget he knew when the cameras were off.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, the 64-year-old television host and comedian reflected on his friendship with Saget, who died on Sunday at age 65. The Family Feud star said he received an email from Saget just days before his death requesting he join the Full House star on a podcast.

"The dude that you see on TV, that is not who that was. The father on Full House, now this is a different dude offstage. We both were. When we would see each other off stage, we would cuss each other out. You know, he was an interesting guy," said Harvey.

Steve Harvey on Friendship with Bob Saget, Becoming a TV Judge & Turning 65 Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live

"My staff just told me today, he just emailed me two days ago and they read the email to me this morning and he wanted me to come do this new podcast he had, man. He really respected the moral stances that I take. He was just talking about all the good times we had and they read the email to me. It was a little hard. He was a great dude. Great dude."

Steve Harvey; Bob Saget Credit: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kimmel, 54, responded by discussing what made Saget's sense of humor so different.

"Bob had the darkest sense of humor of any nice person I ever met. ... Shocking dark, and not just profane, but also twisted and very fun to experience," Kimmel explained.

In a pre-taped opening monologue on Monday, the late-night talk show host got emotional while paying tribute to Saget.

"If you've read anything about Bob online last night, if you saw any of the many thoughts from people who knew him personally, a word that came up a lot was 'the sweetest,' " said Kimmel.

"Bob was the sweetest, he was the sweetest man, and the reason people wrote that is because it's true. It's the best word — if you had to pick one word to describe him, that was it: the sweetest," he shared.

The America's Funniest Home Videos star was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday following a performance outside of Jacksonville on Saturday night.