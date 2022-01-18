Steve Harvey Reacts to Steamy Pic of Daughter Lori with Michael B. Jordan: I'm 'Very Uncomfortable'

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Steve Harvey had a hilarious reaction upon seeing a steamy photo of daughter Lori Harvey sitting in boyfriend Michael B. Jordan's lap

Like any father, Steve Harvey has his limits — especially when it comes to his daughter Lori Harvey's relationship with boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, host Ellen DeGeneres asked Steve, 65, whether Jordan, 34, had spent the holidays with the Harvey family. A steamy photo of Lori, 25, sitting in Jordan's lap then appeared on the screen, sparking a comically adverse reaction from the Family Feud host.

"Look at that," DeGeneres, 63, said while pointing at the intimate shot. "That's happening in front of you?"

"I've never seen that picture before," Steve replied.

"I'm very uncomfortable with that picture right there," he continued. "I'm not really feeling that picture."

Steve went on to explain that this past holiday season marked Jordan's second Christmas with the Harvey family. Asked whether the Creed actor was a "good gift-giver," Steve said: "Hell yeah."

Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Phillip Faraone/WireImage; Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic

"That's why I like him," Steve continued. "That boy come through. He [is] trying to impress the family. I'm a father, so he bought me this big 100 [pack] cigar box of the most hard to get cigars. 100 of them in this big box and he gave that to me."

"He gave my wife some skis. Who do that?" he added. "Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law."

Steve added that he's "pulling" for Jordan because he's "a really good guy" and "comes from a good family."

But Steve joked that he's still hesitant about the Emmy nominee.

"At the same time, I got my eye on him," said Steve. "I can't whoop him but if he ever turn around, I'm going to knock his ass out."

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey are seen on August 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

After sparking dating rumors in late 2020, Lori and Jordan made their romance Instagram official in January 2021. A source then told PEOPLE the pair "have gotten serious quickly."

That April, Jordan revealed why he was being more open about his romance with Lori compared to his past relationships.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," he previously said. "I am extremely happy."

"I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in," he added. "So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work."

Steve has frequently spoken about the pair's relationship as well. On PEOPLE (the TV Show!) last September, the comedian showed his support for his daughter's blossoming love.