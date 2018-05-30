An employee on Steve Harvey‘s radio show died suddenly over the weekend.

Bryan Cooke, an assistant to Harvey’s co-host Kier “Junior” Spates,” was found unresponsive in an Atlanta hotel room on Sunday, PEOPLE has confirmed.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, Spates asked the hotel staff to check on Cooke after he failed to respond to his calls. The two were scheduled for an afternoon flight to Los Angeles.

When calls to Cooke’s hotel room went unanswered, hotel staff discovered the assistant lying face down on his bed and “cold to the touch.”

The staff member “then turned the guest over and noticed that vomit and blood were coming out of his nose and mouth,” according to the report.

Police arrived on scene and Cooke was pronounced dead. He was 39.

Spates told police that he and Cooke went out the night before but did not partake in any drugs. The radio host said his friend appeared fine at the end of the night when they went to their separate rooms after smoking cigars together.

The next morning, housekeepers attempted to enter Cooke’s room but thought he was still sleeping.

According to the report, Cooke was found with prescription pills near his bed.

It is unclear what the pills were and if they contributed to his death.

Junior is a regular co-host on The Steve Harvey Morning Show, which airs weekdays starting at 6 a.m. ET.