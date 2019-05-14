Steve Harvey Once Opened Up About the Prospect of Losing His Talk Show: 'I've Got 3 More'

Years before he lost his eponymous talk show and Little Big Shots hosting gig, Steve Harvey reflected on his impeccable work ethic and journey from homelessness to fortune in an interview with PEOPLE.

After talking about how he kept himself motivated during a period when he was living on only $50 a week, Harvey, 62, opened up about his contingency plan if his talk show ever got taken off the air.

“I’m running from homelessness,” he told PEOPLE in 2016. “I can’t ever be in that position again. If my show gets canceled, I’ve got three more. I don’t have any free time, but I have 12 jobs.”

In the last week, the comedian’s talk show was canceled by NBC after seven years, with the network replacing the program with The Kelly Clarkson Show. And it was announced the very next day that he is being replaced by Melissa McCarthy as the host of the kids’ talent show Little Big Shots.

Harvey had talked about how uncertain he was about his talk show’s future in January, saying NBC should have given him a heads up about Clarkson’s upcoming program, which he predicted would take his slot in syndication.

“I’m an honorable guy, and I’m just an old school guy, and I just thought that you’re supposed to talk to people and go, ‘Look, you’ve been good business for us. This is what we’re thinking of doing. Are you okay with that?’ No, you don’t just put something in the paper and say, ‘I’m gonna make this move right here’ because it’s crazy,” he said. “You look at the numbers on my show and it’s No. 4 in daytime television — it’s holding right there. I got a hit, so somebody’s gonna recognize that.”

NBC’s final episode of Steve was taped on May 9, with its episodes airing through June and reruns airing through September.

And it terms of when McCarthy, 48, will take over the hosting reigns of Little Big Shots, the new season will start airing after the end of football season next winter at 8 p.m. on Sunday nights.

NBC’s co-chairman of entertainment Paul Telegdy said in a statement that the Can You Ever Forgive Me? actress “will bring a completely fresh perspective” to emceeing Little Big Shots.

“Melissa’s just an incredible performer and incredible comedian,” Telegdy said. “Melissa is a strong creative force with her own ideas. Changes will be apparent.”

Harvey still currently hosts Showtime at the Apollo, Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud and the Miss Universe competition.