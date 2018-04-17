Steve Harvey Dishes on KarJenner Family Feud Episode: ‘Kanye Smiled’ & ‘Kim Didn’t Know Nothing'

Kanye West isn’t just a Grammy-winning rapper and best-selling fashion designer. He’s also “the best Celebrity Family Feud panelist” host Steve Harvey has ever seen.

During a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing Tuesday, Harvey, 61, spilled all the secrets about West’s upcoming appearance on the hit ABC game show.

Back in February, Kim Kardashian nearly broke the Internet, again, when she revealed that she and West were filming Celebrity Family Feud on “Team West.” The Wests faced off against “Team Kardashian,” which included momager Kris Jenner, Kim’s grandmother Mary Jo “M.J.” Campbell, sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, and Kim’s BFF Jonathan Cheban.

The moment was a dream come true for the Wests. “If you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud,” Kim, 37, said of she and her husband’s love for the long-running game show during filming. “Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment, Family Feud.”

Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Kim Kardashian West/Snapchat

Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Apparently, it was well worth the wait. Not only did West backup his love for Family Feud with some serious game play, he was also happy as can be while filming.

“Kanye was the best Celebrity Family Feud panelist we’ve ever had on the show,” Harvey told DeGeneres, 60. “His people said, ‘Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled since we’ve been working with him.’ Kanye smiled! When I introduced him, he smiled. When I talked to him on the panel, he smiled. Just tune in and you’ll see Kanye smiling. He’s happy!”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Kim may have been excited too, but her performance on the show wasn’t nearly as strong and her husband’s.

Joked Harvey: “Kim didn’t know nothing. Nothing.”

And it sounds like Kim didn’t necessarily get support from her family when she gave a bad answer.

“Their family is a little bit different. When you don’t give a good answer, they go, ‘What did you say?’ [I was] going, ‘You’re supposed to go, “Good answer,” ‘ ” Harvey said. “And they fire across at each other. Khloé’s very competitive with Kim and they were on opposite sides. They were very competitive.”

“It’s the best episode. We’re going to get the highest ratings we ever had,” he added.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Lance Bass and Kellie Pickler Go Head-to-Head on Celebrity Family Feud

Just how did West’s appearance on Celebrity Family Feud come to be? Turns out, he can thank Paris Hilton.

The socialite and her family were originally supposed to appear on the episode to play against Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and the rest of the KarJenners. But the Hiltons backed out last minute.

“Kanye, who was a big fan of Family Feud, said ‘I want to play, I’ve always wanted to play,’ ” Harvey explained. “So he brought his family. Some people you don’t know — these cousins. And they were the best because they were hood. It was such a good thing.”

Celebrity Family Feud is expected to return to ABC next month.