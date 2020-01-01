Steve Harvey Hosts Fox’s Star-Studded Third Annual New Year's Eve Special

Happy 2020!

During the third annual Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square special on Tuesday night, the comedian and TV host, 62, rang in 2020 with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Maria Menounos and former New England Patriots football player Rob Gronkowski co-hosted the special, with performances by LL Cool J and DJ Z-Trip, The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys, Tyga and The Killers.

Gordon Ramsay, Will Arnett and Jenna Dewan also made appearances during the three-and-a-half-hour primetime celebration.

For Harvey, 2020 is already looking to be a joyous year.

In December, Facebook Watch announced that Harvey will debut a new series, STEVE on Watch, on the digital platform in January — just seven months after NBC canceled his syndicated talk show, Steve.

Image zoom Steve Harvey Frederick M. Brown/Getty

According to Variety, Harvey has already taped the first few episodes and filmed segments in Atlanta between Dec. 3 and 6 at the new Tyler Perry Studios. The first batch of episodes will reportedly run for 10 weeks, with multiple segments per week.

“Reaching my audience anywhere and everywhere they are has always been the goal,” Harvey said in a statement. “Facebook Watch viewers are the most energetic, engaged community, and so are my amazing fans. Getting all those people to directly engage on a platform like this is the perfect evolution of the show.”