Steve Harvey Says He's 'Happy' for Kelly Clarkson After Her Show Took Over His NBC Time Slot

There’s no bad blood between Steve Harvey and Kelly Clarkson.

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, the longtime TV personality touched on losing his NBC daytime talk show last year to one hosted by Clarkson, calling the 37-year-old American Idol alumna “cool people.”

“I’m back on TV, you know,” said Harvey, 62, referencing his new talk show for Facebook Watch, STEVE on Watch. “Everybody thought I was gone. But I’m happy for people. You know, I’m a person of faith, so when a door closes for me, I just walk up the hall. It’s more doors!”

“You’ve just got to keep going up the hall,” he added. “So I open other doors and I’m back on TV and I’m happy for everybody. I like Kelly Clarkson, I’m happy for her.”

“One of my friends said, ‘Man, that’s really big of you to be happy for somebody who replaced your show.’ I said, ‘I’m happy for her.’ He said, ‘So you watch [her show]?'” he continued, joking, “I said, ‘I ain’t that happy!'”

NBC canceled Harvey’s daytime talk show in May 2019. In its place, the network began airing The Kelly Clarkson Show, which was recently renewed for a second season.

Harvey announced STEVE on Watch last month. According to Variety, the first batch of episodes will run for 10 weeks, with multiple segments per week.

“Reaching my audience anywhere and everywhere they are has always been the goal,” Harvey said in a statement at the time. “Facebook Watch viewers are the most energetic, engaged community, and so are my amazing fans. Getting all those people to directly engage on a platform like this is the perfect evolution of the show.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs in syndication ahead of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on NBC-owned television stations (check local listings). STEVE on Watch airs weekdays on Facebook Watch.