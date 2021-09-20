Steve Harvey Is 'Happy' for Daughter Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan: 'He's Just a Good Guy'

"I can't say nothing bad [about him]," says the talk show host of his daughter's boyfriend, who is PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive

"I don't speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I'm happy for my daughter right now. I really am," the comedian, 64, told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons. "It's the first time I've been happy for her [in a relationship]. And it's the first time she's been happy."

Following months of dating rumors, Lori, 24, and Jordan, 34, made their relationship Instagram official in January. Since then, the two haven't shied away from showcasing their love for each other on social media.

And the Black Panther star has secured Steve's official stamp of approval as well.

"He's just a good guy. If he wasn't, get him out of here, 'cause I have ways," the Family Feud host said. "But I can't say nothing bad, man. He's just got a great family, man. He's a spiritual guy."

As for his thoughts on Jordan's reign as PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive?

"He's not the sexiest man alive to me, at all," Steve joked. "I haven't seen it. I haven't seen anything sexy yet."

"But I'm a father. I don't give a damn if you [are] cute," he continued. "I just want somebody to treat my princess the way I treat her."

Beyond being a proud dad, these days Harvey is glad to be filming Steve on Watch back in front of a studio audience. Asked whether he has more creative freedom on his Facebook Watch series than his previous self-titled talk show, Harvey said: "Absolutely."

"They have a mandate for me. I only want to do stuff I'm interested in doing," he said. "I had a talk show. But you know, I had to do stuff simply because it was a sponsor. This show right here, man, is more geared to fit my personality as a person. I'm a people person and I really excel when it comes to everyday people, as opposed to celebrities all the time."

"I've learned how to be a little bit more versatile," he continued. "I've learned a little bit more about patience. Everything can't be funny. I wish it was, but it's not."