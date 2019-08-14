Steve Harvey Gets Surprised with Family Feud Theme Song While on European Vacation

Image zoom Steve Harvey Steve Harvey Twitter

Comedian Steve Harvey was surprised with a very familiar tune while dining at a restaurant on his vacation in Cannes, France.

On Tuesday, Harvey, 62, shared a video of himself, his wife and a few other family members enjoying a meal at La Guérite (which boasts a stunning view of the rocky cove of Sainte-Marguerite Island) when all of sudden the theme song of his game show Family Feud starts playing throughout eatery.

Harvey couldn’t help but chuckle throughout the moment as his wife Marjorie Elaine Harvey claps excitedly.

Other restaurant goers can be heard cheering loudly as they realize Harvey himself is in the building.

Harvey then lifts his hands up in the air and waves at the guests.

“I think I’ve heard this song before,” Harvey captioned the tweet.

The star has been on a European vacation since last week.

On Aug. 3, Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori stirred social media users into a frenzy when she was spotted enjoying lunch with the talk show host, her mother Marjorie, 54, and her rumored beau Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In photo obtained by E! News, Lori, 22, affectionately rested one hand on the hip hop mogul’s neck.

Lori and Combs, 49, sparked dating rumors last month after they were spotted strolling around New York City wearing matching outfits. Reps for the two did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Combs officially announced his split from longtime girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 32, last October. (She is now expecting her first child with boyfriend Alex Fine.)

Combs is a father to three sons (Quincy, 28, Christian Casey, 21, and Justin Dior, 25) and three daughters (Chance, 13, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, both 12) from previous relationships.

According to TMZ, Lori was previously linked to Combs’ son, Justin. She was also once engaged to Dutch professional soccer player Memphis Depay.