Everybody in! Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie were all smiles with their seven kids – Brandi, Karli and her husband Ben, Morgan and her husband Kareem, Broderick, Jason and his wife Amanda, Lori and Wynton – plus Marjorie's parents and four of their grandbabies, for a group shot during a tropical trip in 2017.

Brandi, Karli and Broderick are from Harvey's first marriage, and Wynton is from his second. He adopted Marjorie's kids Morgan, Jason and Lori after the two wed in 2007.

"Family is my reason why, I work to leave a legacy and hopefully the world a better place for them," Harvey once said.

In celebration of the star's 65 birthday, see some of his proudest family moments.