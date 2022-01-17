Steve Harvey's Cutest Family Photos
The Harvey family patriarch, who is dad to seven kids and grandfather to seven grandchildren, turns 65 on Jan. 17
Nothing Better Than Being Together
Everybody in! Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie were all smiles with their seven kids – Brandi, Karli and her husband Ben, Morgan and her husband Kareem, Broderick, Jason and his wife Amanda, Lori and Wynton – plus Marjorie's parents and four of their grandbabies, for a group shot during a tropical trip in 2017.
Brandi, Karli and Broderick are from Harvey's first marriage, and Wynton is from his second. He adopted Marjorie's kids Morgan, Jason and Lori after the two wed in 2007.
"Family is my reason why, I work to leave a legacy and hopefully the world a better place for them," Harvey once said.
In celebration of the star's 65 birthday, see some of his proudest family moments.
Red Carpet Crew
The Harveys lit up the red carpet at the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Gala in Chicago in 2014.
The couple's charitable organization promotes educational enrichment, mentoring and global service for the next generation, per the foundation's website.
Congrats, Dad !
Steve was joined by eight guests of honor – his wife, their daughters Brandi, Karli, Morgan and Lori and sons Broderick, Jason and Wynton – as he accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013.
Harvey vs. Harvey
Competition on Celebrity Family Feud got hotter than ever in 2017 when the Harveys split sides for an ultimate game show smackdown. But there's not always rivalry between the crew.
Home for the Holidays
The Harveys were ready for Santa this season! Steve, Marjorie, their sons Broderick, Wynton, Jason and his wife Amanda and their kids Rose, Ezra, Noah, and Joey rocked matching pajamas on Christmas.
Reindeer Games
Is that you, Rudolph? Two reindeer even stuck around to see what all the fuss was about, which of course called for another family photo.
Birthday Girls
The Family Feud host wished his twin daughters Brandi and Karli a happy 39th birthday over the summer with a touching tribute, sharing a throwback shot of them holding hands as young girls.
"My 2 greatest joys," he wrote. "They grew me up and I love them so …… Happy birthday ladies."
Three Generations
"Happy birthday son," Steve (holding Noah) wrote to Jason in honor of his August birthday.
You & Me, Under the Sea
Marjorie treated the grandkids to a private night at the aquarium, with Aunt Lori even joining the fun.
"Had to shut down the Aquarium for my babies!! 💙💙🐠 #covidsafe" the matriarch said of the March adventure.
Dinner Date
Everybody wants to sit with Grandpa! Rose, Ezra, Noah and Joey cuddled up with Steve on the couch, ahead of dinner.
Reposting an Instagram from his daughter-in-law Amanda, the caption read "Paw Paw brought us pizza 🥰."
Snow Much Fun
Marjorie and her grandchildren giggled in the snow during a trip to Aspen in 2020 – probably laughing about their sculpture apparently inspired by Steve!
"PawPaw the snowman," she wrote of the photo.
Daddy's Girls
Sorry, Dad – you're outnumbered! The Celebrity Family Feud host had his hands full with twin daughters Karli and Brandi, as seen in this throwback snap.
Best Group Costume
Steve and his brood went all-out with their outfits on Halloween in 2018.
To Grandmother's House We Go
Is there anywhere better to be a kid than Grandpa and Grandma's house? Steve didn't seem to think so, posting a pic of Rose at their front door in 2017.
"Nana's and Papa's house, Grandkids are spoiled here!" a doormat read.
"I know that's right," he captioned the candid.
Love You, Mom
Feeling grateful on Mother's Day in 2016, the Harvey matriarch wrote, "Here with all of my sons two of my daughters Lori and Amanda, husband, Rose and Noah 😍🙏🏼"
Cute to Boot
On Lori's 21st birthday, her dad wished her a happy one with a darling throwback. "She's cute and she knows it here!" he joked.
Oh Baby
The comedian got a kick out of his granddaughter Rose in a silly hat on Halloween in 2014.
"My favorite trick-or-treater from last night!" he said of the little one.
Always Hand in Hand
An adorable 7-year-old Wynton smiled with Steve at the Los Angeles premiere of his movie Johnson Family Vacation in 2004.