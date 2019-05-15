Steve Harvey Still Hosts 3 Shows and Miss Universe: Everywhere You Can Watch Him Work

Steve Harvey may have recently lost two hosting gigs, but there’s still plenty of places that fans can tune in to see the TV personality on air.

Although Harvey’s daytime talk show, Steve, has been canceled, and he was replaced as host of Little Big Shots, he is still actively working on multiple projects.

Harvey, 62, still currently hosts Showtime at the Apollo, Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud and the Miss Universe competition.

On Sunday, PEOPLE confirmed that Harvey won’t be hosting the kids’ talent show Little Big Shots when the series returns to NBC. Harvey, who hosted the show for its first three seasons, will be replaced by Melissa McCarthy.

“Melissa’s just an incredible performer and incredible comedian,” NBC’s co-chairman of entertainment Paul Telegdy said in a statement, adding that the actress, 48, “will bring a completely fresh perspective to it.”

“Melissa is a strong creative force with her own ideas. Changes will be apparent,” Telegdy added.

Although an exact date for the series’ return has not been announced, the show will begin airing again at 8 p.m. on Sunday nights after the end of football season next winter.

The change was announced shortly after Harvey’s daytime talk show, Steve, was canceled by NBC after seven years with the network.

The syndicated show taped its final episode on Thursday and episodes will air through June, with reruns airing through September, according to Variety.

In its place, the network will air Kelly Clarkson‘s new daytime show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The news may not have been surprising to Harvey himself, who had previously expressed uncertainty over whether he and the program would stay with the network when the current season ended.

“I thought I was until they made an announcement a couple weeks ago that they wanted to give Kelly Clarkson the owned and operated NBC Networks, and that’s my slot,” he said during an interview at Variety ‘s Entertainment Summit in January.

He went on to admit that he would have liked for NBC to reveal the news to him personally, instead of finding out about in the press, like everybody else.

“I’m an honorable guy and I’m just an old school guy and I just thought that you’re supposed to talk to people and go, ‘Look, you’ve been good business for us. This is what we’re thinking of doing. Are you okay with that?’ No, you don’t just put something in the paper and say, ‘I’m gonna make this move right here’ because it’s crazy,” he said. “You look at the numbers on.”

NBC executives were reportedly unhappy with the decision to cancel Harvey’s show, due to the network losing its ownership stakes of the popular daytime talk show, according to Variety.

Reps for Harvey did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.