Steve Harvey Reveals His Dream Celebrity Family Feud Matchup: The Obamas vs. The Trumps

The marquee matchups have been set in the coming season of Celebrity Family Feud, with the June 9 premiere featuring “Team Teigen/Legend versus Team Vanderpump Rules” and “Karamo Brown versus Terry Crews”.

While nothing might be more scintillating than a buzzer face-off between Chrissy Teigen and Kristen Doute (or watching John Legend in the Fast Money Round), host Steve Harvey admits to PEOPLE that his dream matchup, the thought of which keeps him up at night, will likely never come to fruition.

“Man,” he says with a long sigh, “I want the Trumps against the Obamas at the same time.”

Even the thought of it gives him pause, but when pressed to answer which family he envisions winning, the hardest working man in show biz plays the host card and gently deflects.

Donald Trump (left) and Barack Obama Steve Pope/Getty; Mike Theiler-Pool/Getty

“Well, we know who would be crazy on the Trumps’ side,” Harvey says with a laugh. “But that is just my dream. The Trumps versus the Obamas.”

The comedian, who took over hosting duties of the long running game show in 2010, admits that while Celebrity Family Feud gives him the opportunity to rub elbows with peers and colleagues that he doesn’t normally see, the regular version of the show brings him the most satisfaction.

“I’ve been the whole gamut,” he says, alluding to both the lows and the highs of his career, from sleeping in his car to syndication. “So I know what a lot of these people are going through and have been through. So, I like regular people, I make it fun for them. They have a different energy when they’re playing, they’ll nervous, and they all want that $20,000.”

“The celebrities sometimes are not nervous, and they don’t need that $20,000,” he adds.

Celebrity Family Feud returns June 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.