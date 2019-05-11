Steve Harvey's Daytime Show Canceled, Kelly Clarkson's Upcoming Talk Show to Replace Time Slot

Steve Harvey‘s daytime talk show has been canceled by NBC after seven years with the network.

The syndicated show taped its final episode on Thursday and episodes will air through June with reruns airing through September, according to Variety.

The news may have not been surprising to Harvey himself, who expressed uncertainty over the show’s place at the network back in January. At the time, Harvey singled out Kelly Clarkson’s new show as the reason his show would likely find itself looking for a new network in the near future.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will move into the daytime slot previously occupied by Harvey’s show for the past seven seasons, Variety reports.

Reps for Harvey and NBC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

The popular syndicated program, distributed by NBCUniversal Television, began back in 2012 under the name Steve Harvey, adopting a new name and more celebrity and comedy-based format in 2017.

Harvey’s show had originally followed a similar format to the popular Dr. Phil program, winning a handful of Emmy awards in the Informative Talk Show category.

NBC executives were reportedly unhappy with the decision to cancel Harvey’s show, due to the network losing its ownership stakes of the popular daytime talk show, according to Variety.

Harvey’s producers are in the process of shopping the program to other networks, however, fans of the show can still watch him on Family Feud in the meantime.

In September 2018, original American Idol champion Clarkson first revealed that she would be returning to the small screen in the fall of 2019 with her very own daytime talk show.

And in January, Harvey spoke out about Clarkson’s show taking his time slot, admitting that he would have liked for NBC to reveal the news to him personally instead of finding out in the press.

“I’m an honorable guy and I’m just an old school guy and I just thought that you’re supposed to talk to people and go, ‘Look, you’ve been good business for us. This is what we’re thinking of doing. Are you okay with that?’ No, you don’t just put something in the paper and say, ‘I’m gonna make this move right here’ because it’s crazy,” he said. “You look at the numbers on my show and it’s No. 4 in daytime television — it’s holding right there. I got a hit, so somebody’s gonna recognize that.”