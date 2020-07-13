The moment came during a hilarious round of "Fast Money" with former football player Bruce Smith

Steve Harvey Apologizes for Dropping F-Bomb on Celebrity Family Feud : 'That Just Came Out'

Bruce Smith's surprising answer on Celebrity Family Feud got the best of Steve Harvey.

During Sunday's "NFLPA Hall of Famers vs. NFLPA Rising Stars" episode, the Hall of Fame defensive end shocked the host — and everyone else! — with one of his answers during the "Fast Money" round.

The question was: "If Captain Hook was moonlighting as a handyman, he might replace his hook with what tool?" Smith immediately said "hammer," which had already been guessed by his teammate Michael Irvin. He couldn't think of another tool, and with the clock ticking, he blurted out the first thing that came to mind: "Penis."

Harvey, 63, had already launched into the next question when he abruptly stopped himself and said, "What the f--- did he say?"

"I'm sorry," he said as the audience, and participants roared with laughter. "I'm sorry. I swear, I'm sorry. That just came out! I don't even know where that came from. I was reading the question and then I said to him, 'What the f---?'"

"Your a-- is going on YouTube, though," he said, turning to Smith. "You're going to be the greatest clip ever played. 'Cause Captain Hook replaced his hook with a penis!"

As Smith wiped tears of laughter from his eyes, Harvey added, "I guess for you, I guess that would be your other weapon. 'Well, if I can't use my hook, I'll tell you what — I bet I got something that'll get the job done. Hold tight.'"