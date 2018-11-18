Steve Carell's The Office Costars Crash His Saturday Night Live Intro and Bully Him for a Reboot

Stars of The Office convened on Saturday Night Live to badger Steve Carell into agreeing to revive the iconic sitcom.

Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms and Jenna Fischer joined forces to get the Welcome to Marwen star to sign on to a reboot — to no avail.

As Carell, who hosted SNL, launched into his monologue on Saturday, a pretend audience member cut in, “My question is: Will you ever reboot The Office?”

“I don’t think so,” Carell replied. “It was a great experience. I love all those people, but I just don’t think it’s the best idea. I think maybe we should just leave it alone.”

Kenan Thompson sprang to his feet. “I just wanted to say that I also think that you should reboot The Office,” he said.

“It would be like someone wanted you to reboot Kenan & Kel,” Carell answered, referring to Thompson’s comedy series that ran from 1996 to 2000.

“That would be an honor,” Thompson said.

“Hi Steve,” Kemper, who played Erin Hannon on the show, chimed in. “People would really love to see an Office reboot. Especially me. Because I need that money. Let’s get that money, Steve.”

When Carell shut her down, Kemper lamented, “You’re a jerk.”

“I just don’t think you understand how much money we’re talking about,” Ed Helms, The Office‘s Andy Bernard, declared. “Like you wouldn’t have to do all those sad movies anymore.”

“I don’t do those movies for the money. I like doing them,” said Carell, who is currently starring in Beautiful Boy, based on a real family’s journey with addiction. “Why don’t we just have a party instead? We could all catch up, get together, no cameras, just friends.”

“We already do that,” Helms said. “We just don’t invite you.”

Next up was Fischer, who starred as Pam Beesly. “Do you remember the last words that Pam secretly whispered to Michael as she left for Denver?” Fischer asked. “She said, ‘Steve, don’t be a d—. Do the reboot.’ “

Blowing off Carell’s correction, she added, “Don’t you want to see what Pam and Jeff are up to these days?”

Carell’s wife Nancy – who appeared in multiple episodes of The Office — and their two children were last in line. “We think you should probably do the show,” Nancy said. “We don’t really need you to hang around anymore. Right, kids? We’re good.”

“Feels like everyone wants this to happen. Do you guys want to see an Office reboot?” Carell concluded before teasing: “I am proud to announce officially — that we have a great show tonight.”

After the show, Kemper gushed on Instagram, “WELL THERE YOU HAVE IT BABES.”

“Love these nerds,” Fischer added.

“Backstage at #SNL with a couple of my FAVORITE PEOPLE,” Helms wrote. “Steve Carell hosting! What a night!!!”

The Office originally ran from 2005 to 2013. Carell left the series in 2011.