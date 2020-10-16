The two got together on Instagram Live to chat about the beloved sitcom and how they're holding up during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Office 's Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson Joke About Quarantine Beards: 'Sweatpants for Your Face'

The Office may not be one of the long list of TV shows currently getting the reboot treatment, but Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson are doing their part to keep fans happy.

On Thursday, Carell, 58, appeared on the finale of Wilson's Hey There, Human Instagram Live series, during which the two discussed the hit sitcom, the COVID-19 outbreak and mental health.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"How incredible is it, and strange, that The Office has this second life that is just nuts?" Wilson, 54, said of the beloved show gaining even more popularity in recent years, and especially as people hunker down at home during the pandemic.

"I don't know if you feel the same thing, but the people who watch the show definitely know the show better than we do," Carell said. "Maybe we watched it when we'd all get together and watch episodes. That was most of my watching the show, so I don't know all the details."

Carell joked that when people come up to him and "reference lines and bits," some of it doesn't "ring a bell at all." Still, he's glad the series has provided viewers with so much joy.

"It's great that it caught on like it did, because we all felt that it was special when we were doing it," Carell said.

The Office aired on NBC for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013 and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Wilson, for his part, said he's enjoyed knowing that the show has helped people get through the pandemic.

"One thing that's been really gratifying for me is during this really dark time, I've heard from so many people that they've really appreciated having The Office there — that it has a warmth and humanity to it, kind of a family feel that makes it a special thing and that's helped them during this time, and even helped their mental health," he said.

"If you find something that makes you laugh it is therapeutic. It just is. And I've said before — when something really makes me laugh hard, there's no better feeling, in my book, than that pure joy of finding something funny," Carell said.

Carell also opened up how he's coping, mentally. "There's a certain brittleness to people and you can feel it," he said. "You're out on the road in L.A. and people are driving crazy and at supermarkets — there's tension, like, how close cam I get to people, and there's a level of annoyance that seems to be percolating right below the surface for a lot of people and one of the thing [I've] tried to be cognizant of is just forgiving people for that and accepting that it's for everyone during this."

"There's a lot of anxiety right now," he added. "Don't brace yourself but open yourself to it. Be accepting of someone's tension and let it go and counteract it with kindness."

Image zoom Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson in The Office The Office -- "The Dundies" Episode 1 -- Aired 09/20/2005 -- Pictured: (l-r) Steve Carell as Michael Scott and Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute -- Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

On a much lighter note, the two bonded over growing "quarantine beards."

"What is it about a beard and a pandemic that goes hand-in-hand?" Wilson asked.

"You just have to do it," Carell. "It's sweatpants for your face."

"I feel even the ladies should do it," Wilson said, to which Carell joked that his wife Nancy had "grown a formidable beard."

"Holly has, too!" Wilson said of his wife.

"She has a fake Hasidic beard that she wears around the house," he cracked.