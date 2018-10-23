Steve Carell Cast in Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Upcoming TV Drama

Steve Carell is returning to the medium that launched his career.

The Office alum, 56, will play the male lead in Apple’s upcoming but unnamed drama that also stars Jennifer Aniston, 49, and Reese Witherspoon, 42, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on journalist Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, the show will follow the dynamics and drama involved with producing a morning show. It’s been picked up for two seasons, or 20 episodes.

Carell’s character is Mitch Kessler, an anchor who’s being outpaced by a quickly evolving industry.

Carell was last seen on the small screen in 2011, when the his final episode of the NBC workplace cult comedy aired. Notably, this is also Aniston’s first time working on television since Friends wrapped in 2004.

Steve Carell as Michael Scott Byron Cohen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Since playing bumbling boss Michael Scott, Carell has pivoted to films. He recently starred in a Beautiful Boy, and the actor who played his son, Timothée Chalamet, fan-boyed out about working with the star of The Office.

Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock

“I had to audition a number of times for this and the last time I came in was with Steve and I felt immediately well taken in, protected,” Chalamet told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly at the Toronto International Film Festival. “But I will say, I had to get over the fact that I was such a huge fan and be chill about the whole thing. Like, I’m totally sitting up here with Michael and Holly, but I’m not gonna go near that. That was the small little thing I had to get over.”

(The actress who played Michael Scott’s wife on The Office, Amy Ryan, was also in Beautiful Boy.)

Carell added, “From my perspective, we connected instantly, the first time we met. He’s, I mean, look at him. He’s such a kind, generous, warm, intelligent, funny. I’m not trying to make you feel weird, but we connected instantly. He’s a great, great guy. It was easy for him to feel as if we had a parent/son relationship.”