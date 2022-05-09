Inside Steve and Sheree Burton's Relationship: Tracing the General Hospital Alum's Shocking Split

The couple separated in May 2022 after 23 years of marriage

Steve Burton and Sheree (Gustin) Burton had been married for more than two decades before they stunned with their separation news on May 4.

Steve — who had starred in daytime dramas General Hospital, The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives — married fitness trainer Sheree in January 1999 after they met on the GH set. Over the years, they welcomed three children: Makena, Jack and Brooklyn.

Sheree announced in May 2022 that she is expecting her fourth child, but Steve later revealed that the little one is not his while announcing that they're "separated."

From growing their family together to their surprise split, take a look at how Steve and Sheree's relationship played out.

Actor Steve Burton and wife Sheree Gustin attend the 15th Annual Soap Opera Digest Awards on February 26, 1999 at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal City, California. Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

1999: Steve and Sheree marry

The pair got married in January 1999 after meeting on the set of General Hospital.

2003: Steve and Sheree become first-time parents

In September 2003, Sheree gave birth to the couple's first child, daughter Makena.

2006: Steve and Sheree welcome baby No. 2

Nearly three years after the birth of their firstborn, Steve and Sheree welcomed son Jack in March 2006.

Steve Burton Sheree Gustin family Credit: Steve Burton/Instagram

2014: Steve and Sheree expand their brood with a third child

The longtime pair welcomed their third child, daughter Brooklyn, in July 2020.

2021: Steve and Sheree celebrate their 22nd anniversary

In January 2021, Sheree commemorated 22 years with her husband by sharing a heartfelt tribute to Steve. "You had me at hello ...😉," she began to caption the since-deleted post.

"It's been a wild and crazy ride @1steveburton," she continued. "AND He still manages to make me laugh almost every single day. 🖤 #22years."

2021: Steve exits his longtime role at General Hospital

KELLY MONACO, STEVE BURTON on General Hospital Credit: Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

The actor was fired from his role as Jason Morgan on General Hospital in November 2021 after failing to comply with the production's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. A source told PEOPLE that Steve and Sheree's "lives were changed when he went through some upheaval," which ultimately "caused chaos in his life."

According to the insider, Sheree had become "unhappy" leading up to the split and was looking for "something more."

"Their lives have been in the coasting stage for a while," the source added. "After a long marriage, it's not that unusual."

Steve Burton Sheree Gustin family Credit: Steve Burton/Instagram

2022: Sheree appears to announce fourth pregnancy

On her Instagram Story in May 2022, Sheree hinted that she was expecting a fourth child. Showing off her baby bump in a selfie, she wrote, "Life sure is full of surprises!"

2022: Steve announces the couple's split

After 23 years of marriage, Steve shared on his Instagram Story that the pair had called it quits. He also confirmed that the child Sheree is currently expecting is not his.

"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated," he wrote. "She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve."

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: Sheree Gustin and Steve Burton attend the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/getty