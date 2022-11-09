Steve Burton Returns to 'Days of Our Lives' ! Actor Set to Reprise Role with 'Thrilling New Storyline'

Steve Burton will return to his role as Harris Michaels in the Peacock soap opera early next year

By
Published on November 9, 2022 10:00 AM
Steve Burton receives an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "The Young and The Restless" on April 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Get ready for more drama on Days of Our Lives!

PEOPLE can exclusively confirm that Steve Burton is reprising his role as Harris Michaels on the Peacock soap opera early next year.

Burton's character will have "a thrilling new storyline" and will be working alongside veteran cast members including Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans, Deidre Hall and Drake Hogestyn, according to the streamer.

While additional details about the return are being kept under wraps, fans can expect "more mystery, high-stakes adventure, and romance" with Harris back on the scene.

Burton, 52, made his daytime television debut on Days of Our Lives in 1988 and played the character for two years before departing in 1990.

He returned to the role when he joined the cast of the spin-off series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem this past April.

Steve Burton Days of Our Lives
Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock via Getty

In June, the actor told Soap Opera Digest it was an "honor" to reprise the role after many years away from the soap opera.

Burton added that it felt was playing a "new character" because "obviously I wasn't on the show long enough to establish [much about the] character."

"I make references in the digital series to that character a couple of times, but it's a new character," he explained. "And I just let [Days of Our Lives head writer] Ron [Carlivati] figure it out and do his thing, like we always do as actors, and talked it through with him."

Steve Burton Days of Our Lives
Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock via Getty

Burton's return to Days of Our Lives comes a year after he says he was "let go" from General Hospital for not complying with the show's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

At the time, Burton — who played Jason Morgan on the ABC soap on and off since 1991 — shared the news in a video on his Instagram, explaining that "I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts."

"But this is also about personal freedom to me. I don't think anyone should lose their livelihood over this. But with that being said, you know me, I'll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital, I love it there," he continued. "Maybe one day if these mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan. That would be an honor."

New episodes of Days of Our Lives are available on Peacock at 6 a.m. ET weekdays.

