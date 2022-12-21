Steve Burton Mourns Death of 'General Hospital' Co-Star Sonya Eddy: 'We Had So Much Fun'

Steve Burton posted a tribute to his late co-star Tuesday, following her death on Monday at the age of 55

Sonya Eddy (Epiphany) and Steve Burton (Jason)
Photo: Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Steve Burton is mourning the loss of his friend and co-star Sonya Eddy.

On Tuesday, the General Hospital alum, 52, shared a tribute to the late actress, who died on Monday aged 55.

"At a loss for words. Devastated.💔 @sonyaeddy is one of the greatest," wrote Burton on Instagram, alongside an image of the pair on set.

"We worked together for a long time :) and we had so much fun," he added. "I cherished our on-screen relationship but our off-screen relationship much more. Kindred spirits. There was not a time we did not laugh."

He continued, "Sonya always made me laugh and she would never let me pass without a big hug..Sonya, (I hate using was) is an incredible LIGHT. She touched so many with her talent and just who she is. She will be missed. Prayers and love to her family. 🙏🏻 Fly to the Angels, Sonya. I know the Good Lord has you. Love you. ❤️"

Sonya Eddy
Michael Tullberg/Getty

Eddy played nurse Epiphany Johnson on the long-running soap opera, beginning in 2006. Her final episode was on Oct. 20, and her impact on those she shared the screen with has been deeply felt.

Another fellow cast mate, Jen Lilley, wrote on Instagram that her "passing hit me like a ton of bricks."

"I can't stop crying," Lilley added. "I loved that woman. In our #GH scenes, she always stared at my forehead and I stared at her lips because if we made eye contact, we'd lose it in uproarious laughter."

Sonya Eddy
Carol Kaelson/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

In addition to General Hospital, Eddy appeared in television series and films including Inspector Gadget, Barbershop, Daddy Daycare, Matchstick Men, Bad News Bears, Seven Pounds, The Perfect Game and Pee-Wee's Big Holiday. Her 2022 projects included the films Frank and Penelope, V/H/S/99 and Satanic Hispanics.

Eddy's fellow actress and longtime friend Octavia Spencer announced the sad news of her death on Tuesday.

"My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night," Spencer wrote alongside a headshot of the late star. "The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️"

PEOPLE reached out to Eddy's rep. No cause of death was immediately revealed by Spencer.

