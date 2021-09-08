Steve Burns was joined in a video with fellow Blue Clues leads Donovan Patton and Joshua Dela Cruz for the show's 25th anniversary

Steve Burns Watches Old Blue Clues Clips from His First and Final Episodes: 'That Was Really Sweet'

Blues Clues' original host Steve Burns is looking back at his first and final episodes.

As a part of Nick Jr.'s 25th anniversary celebrations for the show, Burns, 47, sat with fellow leads Donovan Patton (Joe) and Joshua Dela Cruz (Josh) last week to watch their first episodes.

Burns — who was the host from 1996 to 2002 — laughed as he watched his character's dance moves in his first episode. "He's delightful!" he said about himself. "I'm exhausted just watching this man."

"That was really, really sweet. I gotta go call my therapist, I'll be back," he joked.

Towards the end of the video, the group watched Burns' final episode when he told his dog Blue and audiences at home that he would be going away to college.

In the scene, Blue gave him a hug and Burns responded, "I'm gonna miss you too."

"Will you take good care of my brother Joe while I'm away at college?" he asked the audience. "Great, because sometimes he needs a little help."

Burns, Patton, 43, and Cruz, 32, all pouted while watching that moment.

The original Blue Clues star put his hand up to his mouth as he processed viewing a clip of his final episode in 2002.

"Aww," the 47-year-old actor said. "Well, that was really sweet."

When Burns left the show in 2002, he was first replaced by Patton.

Blue's Clues returned to TV in 2019 with Broadway star Dela Cruz as its host. Just like Burns did, Dela Cruz has a Thinking Chair, a Handy Dandy Notebook and friends like Tickety Tock, Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper, Mailbox and Magenta.

Burns recently filmed a video explaining to his now grown-up fans why he made an "abrupt" departure from the show.

Dressed in his iconic green-striped shirt, he said, "You remember how, when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff? And then one day, I was like, 'Oh hey, guess what? Big news. I'm leaving!' Can we just talk about that?"

"I realize that was kind of abrupt. I just kinda got up and went to college," Burns said. "That was really challenging, by the way, but great because I got to use my mind and take a step away ... and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do. And then look at you! And look at all you have done and all you have accomplished in all that time! It's just so amazing, right?"

Steve from Blues Clues Steve Burns in Blues Clues | Credit: nickelodeon

He added, "I mean, we started out with clues and now, it's what? Student loans, and jobs, and families. And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know. I wanted to tell you that I really couldn't have done all of that without your help. In fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today. Right now. And that's super cool."