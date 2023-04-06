Sterling K. Brown's Wife Ryan Michelle Bathé Sends 47th Birthday Love 'to the Windows, to the Walls'

Sterling K. Brown just welcomed another year with the love of his family and former costars.

On Wednesday, the This Is Us alum turned 47 — and social media was full of tributes to the actor. His wife, Ryan Michelle Bathé, shared a photo collage of Brown alongside a sweet (and hilarious) message.

"You are my dearest love, my dearest friend, my dearest companion in this beautiful and wild ride called life. Happy Birthday to you," she wrote. "Thank you for having my back, and being there for me and Andrew and Amare! We love you to the moon, to the windows, to the walls….."

Brown responded, "Love you, too, Bird! 😘❤️❤️❤️🥰"

His This Is Us sibling, Chrissy Metz, shared well wishes in Bathé's comments. "Haaaaapy Birthdaaaaay, @sterlingkbrown !!! 🎉🎂💫" she wrote.

Next up with a tribute was Brown's This Is Us mother, Mandy Moore. In back-to-back Instagram Story posts, Moore praised Brown's friendship and shared their similarities. "Happy Bday to one of my fav people," she wrote alongside a photo of them at an awards show. "Fellow aries and extraordinary human [Brown]."

Moore continued on a second slide. "I love you and miss seeing your face at work [Brown]," she concluded, "Happiest birthday, friend!!!"

Chris Sullivan shared a post for Brown, too. "It's this cool cat's birthday, SO MAKE SOME NOISEEEEEE 🎉 #HBD@sterlingkbrown #ThisIsUS," he captioned a photo of the men in gray plaid suits.

Last but not least was Brown's on-screen wife, Susan Kelechi Watson. "Happy birthday to my guy, my main man, my forever partner in crime, the R to my B, and the one and only…" she wrote in an Instagram Story.

This Is Us aired six seasons on NBC. Its final episode premiered in May 2022. All episodes can be streamed on Hulu.