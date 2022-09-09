Entertainment TV Sterling K. Brown Says He Only Took One Memento from the 'This Is Us' Set The three-time Emmy-winning actor stars in the new comedy Honk for Jesus. Save your Soul. By Julie Jordan Julie Jordan Instagram Twitter Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, holding various roles in the Los Angeles Bureau including Associate Bureau Chief. In 2006, she relocated to the Midwest where she continues to cover all things entertainment and Hollywood, including celebrity covers, features and specials such as Sexiest Man Alive and the Beautiful Issue.Prior to joining PEOPLE, Jordan freelanced for magazines such as SOUTHERN LIVING and graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is well-versed in what it takes to be the Sexiest Man Alive (having interviewed 11 of them for their cover stories) and considers shooting a confetti cannon on-stage alongside Garth Brooks during his performance of "Friends in Low Places" a career highlight. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 9, 2022 01:54 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Beau Grealy/Trunk Despite starring on NBC's hit series This Is Us for six seasons, actor Sterling K. Brown insists he only needed one memento from the set. Speaking to PEOPLE for this week's "One Last Thing" page, Brown reveals he took one family portrait of his character Randall Pearson, including his costars Susan Kelechi Watson, who played Randall's wife Beth, and actresses Eris Baker, Faithe Herman and Lyric Ross, who played the couple's daughters. "It's of when they were younger because it reminds me of the privilege of watching those young girls become young women," says Brown, 46. "I have it on my desk, and I see it every day." Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown Wrap Their Final This Is Us Scene Together Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth, Sterling K. Brown as Randall in This Is Us. Ron Batzdorff/NBC The actor, who is starring in the new comedy Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul., has also partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb for a series called Survivorship Today: What It's Like to Live with Cancer. In each episode, Brown interviews a cancer survivor about life after his or her diagnosis, exploring the physical, emotional and social effects. "It's an opportunity to find community," says the actor, whose uncle died of cancer in 2004 just six months after being diagnosed. "And because it can be such an isolating experience. You're going through a life threatening disease and you're probably the only one in your immediate sphere that's dealing with it, to know that other people have gone through it too, have made it through to the other side and can share their testimonials of what it was like, what it took for them in order to persevere, I think is of the utmost of importance." Sterling K. Brown. Courtesy Sterling K. Brown Talks Using His Platform for Good as He Joins Campaign to Fund Cancer Research Brown has found inspiration in the survivors' stories. "There's a certain sort of can-do attitude and 'this too shall pass' that most everybody I speak to is in possession of," he says. "That lets me know what the power of positive thinking is, the power of believing that your time has not come to an end." "I get sort of floored each and every time I get a chance to talk to the survivors," he adds. "And I know for folks who are struggling, who are going through it, they will be an inspiration to them. Even the caregivers, they're all sort of getting used to a new normal. Just because you're in remission, doesn't mean that your body functions exactly the same way, or your mind, or your spirit. You're constantly recalibrating. And we need to allow them that space to recalibrate and accept them for where they are. Because then, they can pass through it with that much more ease and grace."