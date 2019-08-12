Sterling K. Brown Raves About Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Guest Arc and 'Amazing' Rachel Brosnahan

Image zoom Maarten de Boer/NBC/Getty; Nicole Rivelli/Amazon

Sterling K. Brown makes viewers cry on This Is Us, but he’ could be making fans laugh soon on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The actor, 43, recently teased his upcoming guest arc on the Emmy-winning Amazon Prime series, telling PEOPLE what it was like to join another well-established cast.

Though Brown, who happily announced his role in April, remains tight-lipped about his character’s relationship with Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), he coyly smiled when asked if he’s portraying a standup comedian or manager.

“I can say that I’m in it! And I can say that I had a great time doing it,” Brown said about Brosnahan and husband-wife showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino.

“The vibe on that set is as delightful as the This Is Us crew. Amy and Dan are incredible. Brosnahan is amazing,” the Emmy winner added

And one of his favorite Marvelous memories was spending time with the cast, including Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub and Michael Zegen, off-camera.

“Their table reads are phenomenal! Their whole cast was so lovely and inviting to me,” Brown said.

PEOPLE exclusively revealed the first look at season 3 with Brosnahan and Borstein’s characters in Miami Beach.

The award-winning comedy shot at the famed Fontainebleau hotel, still a celebrity hot spot to this day and transformed into a pastel-colored, retro paradise by production.

As fans may have guessed, the odd couple is in town as Midge opens for musician Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), whom she met at the end of last season while performing on a telethon. When season 2 left off, she’d betrayed her perfect-on-paper fiancé, Jewish surgeon Benjamin (Zachary Levi), for a tryst with estranged husband Joel (Zegen).

Raving about the Marvelous cast, Brown shared a key takeaway from his time on-set.

“They reminded me of what it means to be a good host. I hope that I can be a good host when people come to the This Is Us playground as well,” he said, referring to the new faces joining the upcoming fourth season of his hit NBC series.

Once Upon a Time alumna Jennifer Morrison was recently announced as a recurring member with a “substantial” role, and TIU creator Dan Fogelman has teased the additions of more guest arcs.

Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is expected to stream later this year.