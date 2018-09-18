Sterling K. Brown Fanboys Over Rachel Brosnahan Ahead of Emmys: 'We Had a Moment'

Sterling K. Brown thinks The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan is, well, marvelous!

While making the press rounds on the 2018 Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles Monday night, the This Is Us star, 42, revealed one of his favorite things about TV biggest’s night.

“I get a chance to fan out on people I’ve been watching all year long!” he told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

He added that he had his biggest fanboy moment when he ran into Brosnahan at a party on Sunday night.

“I went up to her and said, ‘I have to hug you,’ and she said, ‘I have to hug you,‘ ” he recalled.

Revealing that he and Brosnahan “had a moment,” Brown joked, “My wife was cool with it.”

Brown’s wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, who was by his side on the red carpet, added, “They had a very long moment, where they were sharing all kinds of acting juju.”

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

Brown is nominated for two Emmys this year, one for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role as Randall Pearson on This Is Us, and another for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for his performance on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Brosnahan, meanwhile, is up for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her titular role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Michael Che and Colin Jost, are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on NBC.