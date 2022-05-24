Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe's Relationship Timeline

From meeting at Stanford University to sharing the screen together, here's a look back at the couple's relationship timeline

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Actors Sterling K. Brown (L) and Ryan Michelle Bathe attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

After meeting in 1998, the couple eloped in 2006 before throwing a larger wedding a year later. Since becoming husband and wife, they have also welcomed two children, sons Andrew and Amaré.

In addition to giving us sweet glimpses of their relationship on the red carpet and on social media, the two have also shared the screen together a few times.

They first costarred on Army Wives in 2012 and Bathe later made a few appearances on Brown's hit series This Is Us.

See the couple's biggest milestone moments as you look back at their relationship timeline.

Late 1990s: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe first meet

The two actors first met when they were cast in the same freshman-year show at Stanford. During an appearance on The Talk, Brown revealed that the couple dated on and off in college before eventually calling things off after they graduated in '98. "We broke up for three and a half years before we came back into each other's lives," he explained.

2007: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe have a wedding ceremony

The couple originally eloped, but they later had a larger wedding ceremony in 2007.

November 2009: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe walk their first red carpet together

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: (L-R) Actor Sterling Brown and wife Ryan Bathe attends the This Is Tisch! Gala Benefit at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 2, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

As the couple stepped onto the acting scene, they walked their first red carpet together in 2009 as they attended a benefit for the Tisch School of the Arts, where Brown graduated with a Master of Fine Arts degree.

2011: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe welcome their first child

Though Brown and Bathe haven't revealed the official birthdays for their sons, they welcomed their first child, Andrew, sometime in 2011.

In 2017, Brown opened up about the birth of his first son following an episode of This Is Us, which showcased his character Randall and Beth's home birth of their first child.

"An unexpected home delivery is something my wife and I went through ourselves with our first born, so this was round 2 for me!" he wrote on Twitter at the time.

2012: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe star on Army Wives together

ARMY WIVES - "After Action Report" - Denise worries about Frank when he comes back restless from Africa. Jackie feels overwhelmed and alone with all of her army duties. Roxy and Trevor help Gloria and Hector when the two run into money troubles. Tanya bumps heads with Dr. Hansen after their kiss in Africa. Roland and Joan invite Charlie and Nicole over for dinner, on "Army Wives" airing on Lifetime Television on SUNDAY, APRIL 29 (9:00-10:00 p.m., ET). (Photo by Angeline Heron/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Studios via Getty images) KELLIE MARTIN, RYAN MICHELLE BATHE, STERLING K. BROWN, WENDY DAVIS Credit: Angeline Heron/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty

In 2012, the real-life couple shared the screen together as Bathe scored a recurring role on Brown's Lifetime drama series Army Wives.

2015: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe welcome their second child

The couple welcomed their second child, Amaré, in 2015. When Brown joined Instagram in October 2015, one of his first posts was a selfie of him holding his newborn. "1st post. 2nd child. All good!" he wrote alongside the snap.

2016: Ryan Michelle Bathe appears on Sterling K. Brown's show This Is Us

After sharing the screen on Army Wives, Bathe joined the cast of This Is Us in a recurring role as Yvette, the mother of one of Randall's friends. Though she never shared any scenes with Brown, her character did interact with the teenage version of his character.

September 2016: Ryan Michelle Bathe supports Sterling K. Brown at the Emmys

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: Actors Ryan Michelle Bathe (L) and Sterling K. Brown attend HBO's Official 2016 Emmy After Party at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

At the 2016 Emmys, Brown had Bathe by his side as he took home outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for his role as Christopher Darden on The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. The win marked the first of many for Brown, who has raked in countless awards for his role on This Is Us.

October 2016: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe hit the red carpet with their family

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 30: Sterling K. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bathe and family attend the GOOD+ Foundation's 1st Halloween Bash at Sunset Gower Studios on October 30, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic) Credit: Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

In October 2016, Brown and Bathe made one of their first public appearances with their sons as they attended the GOOD+ Foundation's 1st Annual Halloween Bash.

January 2017: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe show PDA at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

The duo showed off their romance as they attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards together. While walking on the red carpet, they smooched for the cameras.

September 2017: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe celebrate his Emmy win

Following Brown's Emmy win for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role on This Is Us, the actor was congratulated by his wife in the audience. The two could be seen sharing a passionate kiss before he made his way on stage to give his acceptance speech.

December 2017: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe vacation in Hawaii

KO OLINA, HI - DECEMBER 27: In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Actor Sterling K. Brown, wife Ryan Bathe and children Andrew and Amare hang with Stitch at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa on December 27, 2017 in Ko Olina, Hawaii. (Photo by Hugh Gentry/Disney's Aulani Resort via Getty Images) Credit: Hugh Gentry/Disney's Aulani Resort/Getty

Brown and Bathe headed to Hawaii for a fun-filled family vacation in 2017. During their stay at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, the family of four snapped a cute photo with Stitch from Lilo & Stitch.

January 2018: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe share a kiss as he wins a Screen Actors Guild Award

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actors Ryan Michelle Bathe (L) and Sterling K. Brown during the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_014 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner) Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Brown kept the wins coming as he took home outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for This Is Us at the Screen Actors Guild Award, and Bathe was by his side through it all. She planted a giant kiss on him as hsi name was called.

January 2018: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe attend the Black Panther premiere with their son

The couple brought alongside their son Andrew as they attended the premiere of Brown's film Black Panther in January 2018.

September 2018: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe make a sweet appearance at the Emmys

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Sterling K. Brown (L) and Ryan Michelle Bathe attend the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage,) Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

In September 2018, the couple attended the Emmys together. At one point on the red carpet, Brown playfully stepped back to admire his wife as she posed for the cameras.

August 2019: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe attend The Angry Birds Movie 2 premiere with their son

In August 2019, the duo brought their son Andrew along for another big movie premiere as they celebrated the release of The Angry Birds Movie 2, in which Brown voiced the character of Garry.

November 2019: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe attend the Frozen 2 premiere with their sons

Brown and Bathe took their whole family to the magical premiere of Frozen 2, in which Brown had a voice role as Arendelle lieutenant Mattia alongside Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff.

September 2020: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe take part in a Friends table read

As part of "Zoom Where It Happens" — a live table read series presented by Black women artists (in partnership with Zoom), whose goal is to raise activation, awareness and intention about the right to vote — the couple participated in a table read of "The One Where No One's Ready" from season 3 from Friends, which was reimagined with an all-Black cast. Fittingly, Bathe played Rachel while Brown played her onscreen love interest Ross.

February 2022: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe present at the NAACP Image Awards together

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe speak onstage during the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

The couple shared the stage as they presented at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in early 2022.

March 2022: Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe attend the Vanity Fair Oscars party