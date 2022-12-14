Inside the Story Behind Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Famous Nickname

The late Stephen "tWitch" Boss chose his nickname based on a poignant time in his life that he never wanted to forget.

In a 2013 interview with AL.com, Boss — who died at age 40 on Tuesday — explained that "tWitch" was a nod to the nickname he gave his 1992 Toyota Paseo, a car he described as "super raggedy" that "would accelerate on its own sometimes."

Boss told the outlet he chose the nickname when he was around 20 years old, as "that was when I first started dancing, going places and teaching dance, and a lot of my dance knowledge and a lot of my dance thoughts took place in that car."

The Montgomery, Alabama, native added: "Driving from place to place. Whether it was to Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, Bessemer, Birmingham, whatever. I'd choreograph in the car."

Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images

The So You Think You Can Dance alum's wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed the death of her husband of nine years in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison, 34, shared with PEOPLE exclusively. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Closing her statement, Allison shared a message for her husband: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Boss rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on SYTYCD in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He was a judge when the show returned in 2022.

In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ. He eventually became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020.

The late star previously co-hosted Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings with Allison. He also appeared in many high-profile films and shows, including Magic Mike XXL, Modern Family and Step Up: All In.

Boss is survived by Allison and their children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.