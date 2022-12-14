Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Reflected on 'Clear Skies Full of Possibilities and Promises' Months Before Death

Two months before his death at age 40, Stephen "tWitch" Boss reflected on life's possibilities.

The late star shared a message on Twitter about knowing that "everything will be alright" despite difficult times.

"One of my favorite parts of flying on a cloudy day is when the plane breaks through the clouds to reveal the beautiful day that's just beyond the cloud ceiling," he wrote. "A great reminder for life on the vastness of the idea that 'everything will be alright.'"

He continued, "And if we can know, have faith that just beyond whatever clouds are on our perceiving ceiling, are clear skies full of potential possibilities and promises."

Last month, the So You Think You Can Dance alum also reshared an inspirational message from Commanding Life about never giving up on your dreams.

"You are always attracting the support and resources needed to complete your life vision," the post read. "Trust that the Universe is working behind the scenes to move you closer to the fulfillment of your dreams."

"Don't give up; keep going. You have what it takes to succeed," the post continued. "You're not far from what you desire. It will manifest soon. Get ready to receive more than you can imagine."

At Thanksgiving, the freestyle hip-hop dancer shared a picture of his family — including wife Allison Holker Boss and children children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14 — on his Instagram account as they gathered at a dinner table filled with the feast from the holiday celebration including some vegetables, bread, and Turkey meat.

"Thankful for family. Thankful for health. Thankful for love. Thankful for life," he wrote in the caption. "Sending y'all so much love from our family to yours. 🦃❤️✌🏾 #bossfamily #turkeyday."

Allison mourned the loss of her husband following his death on Tuesday.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison shared in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him."

She continued, "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."

She concluded, "We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our 3 children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

Stephen was a fixture on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he first joined as a guest DJ in 2014 and later became a permanent part of the series. He was promoted to co-executive producer status in 2020.

The father of three was a talented dancer who rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search.

He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He was a judge when the show returned in 2022.